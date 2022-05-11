5 best female characters in video games who deserve their own spin-off

There are so many unforgettable female characters in video games, and many of them could certainly easily star in their spin-off titles. The actual titles those characters starred in could vary. Still, as long as it's not a DLC update like Yuffie Kisaragi received in Final Fantasy VII REMAKE, gaming fans could be pleased with some extra offerings.

This means more video games, but it also means a deeper look at some of the best female characters across gaming. Who wouldn't want more of that?

Which women in video games deserve spin-off titles?

The only real requirement for this list is for the character to be female and in a video game, which is why Princess Zelda made the cut. Sure, she starred in Zelda: The Wand of Gamalon and Zelda’s Adventure, but both were Philips CD-I games, and they are not canon.

Philips gained the rights to make the titles, but they are not canon within Nintendo’s universe.

5) Kairi - Kingdom Hearts

Kairi deserves better than she's been given (Image via Square Enix)

Kairi is a pretty popular character in the Kingdom Hearts franchise, but not a lot has been done to flesh her out as she deserves. After all, she has asked Aqua to train her to wield a Keyblade, so some exciting gameplay could be developed.

Fans could explore Kairi’s backstory and see her grow as a potentially skilled Keyblade wielder. Out of all of the Kingdom Hearts video games, there is not nearly enough attention put on her.

As one of the female characters of Kingdom Hearts, Kairi has not been given the spotlight she perhaps deserves in the video games.

4) The Boss - The Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Nobody is tougher than The Boss (Image via Konami)

Big Boss is one of the toughest Metal Gear characters in all video games, but who taught him what he knows? The Boss, that’s who.

She is an overwhelmingly tough woman, serving in wars, and is a master of the art of CQC (close-quarters combat). She was also deeply involved in the Snake Eater operation.

It would be easy to explore one of the toughest women in video games’ backstory in a game similar to the previous Metal Gear Solid games. She’s built for the tactical action that the franchise is known for and would be excellent.

3) Ciri - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Ciri could easily star in her own Witcher game (Image via CD Projekt RED)

When it comes to The Witcher, most people think of Geralt first, and that’s perfectly fine. He’s a perfectly serviceable main character, but there’s another protagonist already built into the story if they want to branch out and try something new.

Ciri was trained by Geralt himself and is said to be remarkably powerful on her own. The Witcher franchise could have an enjoyable, dynamic new protagonist or even a shorter, story-driven game that explores her growth as a combatant and person.

2) Princess Zelda - The Legend of Zelda

Zelda definitely deserves a second chance at video games that aren't disappointing (Image via Nintendo)

This could be considered a controversial pick since she did, after all, star in two games, but Nintendo published neither of those. Those were the creations of Philips for the Philips CD-I.

Zelda in the world of Breath of the Wild seems like she’s more active, more willing to get into combat, and could easily explore the land of Hyrule in her spin-off.

She’s the most crucial character in the various Zelda video games and has only had crude, disappointing spin-off titles to her name on a defunct system that few remember fondly. She has a variety of beneficial magical powers, and while she may not be the swordsman Link is, she could undoubtedly hold her own in an action RPG.

1) Tifa Lockhart - Final Fantasy VII/Final Fantasy VII REMAKE

Tifa's appearance in FFVII REMAKE proves she has what it takes to be a star (Image via Square Enix)

The design of Final Fantasy VII REMAKE to become more of an action RPG could serve Tifa Lockhart well if Square Enix chose to make some more video games in the VII universe. They could explore her martial arts training under Zangan or perhaps some of her time away from the party.

They could even create a post-Final Fantasy VII REMAKE game after the trilogy finally concludes. That would make more video games in the Final Fantasy franchise that people could get excited for.

Tifa has a dynamic combat set, an unforgettable look, and quick-witted, snappy dialogue that could make for an enjoyable action game.

So many other female characters could have made this list and almost did. Princess Daisy, Freya Crescent, Ada Wong, and Cassie Drake are among the shortlist that nearly made the top five. If any of these video games were made, they would surely capture the attention of gamers around the world.

