5 best female Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in February 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre right now. The unique characters in the game significantly distinguish it from all other such titles.

Currently, there are more than 35 characters, and all of them have unique powers. Many female characters in the game are equally powerful to their male counterparts.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular game modes in Free Fire, and this article lists the best female characters for this mode while rank pushing.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Five most potent female characters for Clash Squad in Free Fire

#1 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an impressive active ability called Thrill of Battle. It quickly converts 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the initial level. With the increment in character level, the ability is also significantly enhanced.

Her constant EP converting ability can offer continuous HP to players for a certain amount of time.

Advertisement

#2 - Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

At her initial level 1 ability, called Painted Refuge, Steffie can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

This is one of the most useful abilities players can use to defend themselves during intense fights in Clash Squad matches.

#3 - Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

Advertisement

Kapella is a great choice for the Clash Squad mode as her ability, Healing Song, increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10% and reduces ally HP loss when they are down by 20%. Her abilities increases significantly when maximized and leveled up.

Kapella's abilities are beneficial for players during intense and short battles.

#4 - Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's passive ability, Sharp Shooter, allows her to increase a weapon's accuracy by 10 when players are scoped in. At Laura's maximum potential at level 6, the accuracy of a firearm, when scoped in, is increased by 30.

This is a remarkable ability to use as it allows the players to take accurate shots to eliminate opponents effortlessly and quickly on the battlefield.

#5 - Caroline

Caroline in Free Fire

Advertisement

Caroline will be one of the best choices for Clash Squad mode as she has a passive ability called Agile, which increases the movement speed by 3%.

This can be really helpful in Clash Squad for players who like to play with Shotguns and will also offer them extra mobility while carrying them.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. It is a generalized list and reflects the writer's personal views.