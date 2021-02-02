5 best female Free Fire characters in February 2021

Free Fire characters are an important part of the game. The battle royale title currently has 35 characters. Except for default characters Nulla and Primis, each one has unique abilities that give the players an advantage on the battleground.

This article lists some of the best female characters present in Free Fire right now.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters and reflects the personal views of the author.

Top 5 potent and powerful female characters in Free Fire

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an active in-game ability called Thrill of Battle which converts 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the first level.

The ability is significantly enhanced as the character levels up.

#2 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco in Free Fire

Moco’s ability, Hacker’s Eye, tags enemies that are shot for two seconds at the base level. As the players level up the ability, the duration of the tag increases.

This ability is very useful as players will easily be able to locate their enemies.

#3 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura in Free Fire

Laura has a passive ability called Sharp Shooter which increases accuracy by 10 when players are scoped in. When the character is leveled up, the accuracy is increased by 30 when players are scoped in.

#4 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie in Free Fire

At her initial level 1 ability, Steffie can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

At her maximum level, Steffie can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for 10 seconds.

#5 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called Healing Song.

The ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces an ally's HP loss when down by 20%.