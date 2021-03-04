5 best female Free Fire characters in March 2021

Free Fire characters have important roles to play in the game. They have special abilities that help players achieve their objectives during a match.

There are currently 37 characters in Free Fire, out of which 15 are female.

The usefulness of these characters may vary depending on the different situations in a match as well as the gameplay style of the player.

This article lists five of the best female characters in Free Fire that are available in March 2021.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. This list reflects the personal views of the author.

5 best and most powerful Free Fire female characters as of March 2021

#1 A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an impressive active ability called Thrill of Battle. At its default level, this ability converts 25 EP into HP with a CD of 90 seconds. When the character is leveled up, her ability is also significantly enhanced.

#2 Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

Steffie is a pro graffiti artist who has an active ability called Painted Refuge.

At its base level, this ability can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15 percent and bullet damage by 5 percent for 5 seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

At its maximum level, the ability can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for ten seconds.

#3 Moco

Moco’s passive ability, called Hacker’s Eye, tags enemies that are shot for 2 seconds at the base level and shares the information with allies.

As the character is leveled up, the duration of the tag increases significantly.

#4 Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's passive ability, called Sharp Shooter, allows her to increase the accuracy of any weapon by 10 when players are scoped in.

At Laura's highest potential (level 6), the accuracy of the firearm when scoped in is improved by 30.

#5 Clu

Clu has an active ability called Tracing Steps. At its default level, this ability locates the position of enemies who are not in a prone or squat position within 30m. She can also share this information with teammates at level 4. Her effects last for five seconds with a CD of 50 seconds.

At its maximum level, her locating radius increases to 50m, and the effect lasts for seven seconds.