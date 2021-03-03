5 best pets in Free Fire that are value for money

Garena Free Fire is one of the most unique and distinct titles in the Esports culture and is famous worldwide for its special features like pets.

The pets in the game have unique attributes that make them unique and useful to the player. Pets use their skills to aid players on the battlefield.

However, these pets have to be bought from the 'Store' section and are not available for free. This article will list down some of the best pets that are worth the money in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views, and everyone may have their own preferences for pets.

Top 5 best pets in Free Fire that are worth the money

#1 Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero is a great pet available for 699 diamonds in the game with an ability called Double Blubber. Players can restore EP while using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The recovered EP is usually 35 percent of the total HP restored. At skill level 3, the number of EPs transformed will increase to 65 percent.

#2 Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has an awesome and potent ability called Panda's Blessings.

It replenishes 4 HP once the player kills an opponent. When Detective Panda is maximized to its highest potential (pet level 3), 10 HP will be gained every time users get a kill.

He is also available in the store for 699 diamonds.

#3 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox also offers incredible abilities on the ground. It offers an advantageous capability called Well Fed. This allows players to restore an extra 4 HP when using a health pack.

Once it is maximized, the pet will restore an extra 10 HP when the player uses a health pack. Spirit Fox is also available for 699 diamonds.

#4 Rockie

Rockie is a great pet for players who own characters with active abilities. Its ability is called Stay Chill. This ability can reduce the cooldown time of equipped active skills by 6 percent at its default level. Once maximized to pet level 7, it can decrease the active ability cooldown time by 15 percent.

Rockie is priced at 699 diamonds.

#5 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has an ability called Smooth Gloo and is a very beneficial ability for the Clash Squad and Classic mode. It allows him to create one gloo wall grenade at its primary level every 120s if the player doesn't have a gloo wall grenade.

When maximized to skill level 3, Mr. Waggor can produce one gloo wall grenade if the player has less than two gloo wall grenades.

Mr. Waggor is also available for 699 diamonds in the store.