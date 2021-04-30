5 best female Free Fire characters for Rush Hour game mode after OB27 update

Garena Free Fire has a variety of gameplay styles to keep the content new and exciting. Rush Hour mode is one such popular mode.

Rush Hour is a mode for players who love fast-paced gameplay. The fight takes place in a much smaller setting, with just 20 players vying for victory. This mode's rules are identical to those of the classic mode. However, due to limited space, matches are normally much shorter and more intense.

In these brief and competitive matches, having a suitable character can be a game-changer for players. Hence, as there are many male and female characters in Free Fire, this article will list the best female characters in Free Fire after the OB27 update.

Note : This list solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The opinions of the reader may differ.

What are the best Free Fire female characters for Rush Hour game mode after the OB27 update?

#1 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

The thrill of Battle is the aggressive skill of A124. This ability can convert 20 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points) in four seconds at its most basic level. It has a cooldown of 10 seconds. A124's ability increases as she levels up.

#2 - Steffie

Advertisement

Steffie possesses the skill known as Painted Refuge. At its default stage, the skill generates graffiti that reduces explosion damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. The CD runs for 45 seconds, and the results do not stack.

Steffie's ability improves as she progresses through its levels in Free Fire.

#3 - Shani

Shani possesses the ability called Gear Recycle. This power, at its most basic level, restores 10 armor toughness after each kill.

Shani's skill restores armor durability by 20 per kill when leveled up to level 6. This skill is helpful for players during close combats.

#4 - Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne has an ability called Xtreme Encounter. This ability briefly provides the player with 80 HP at its lowest level (level 1). It enhances the damage done to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The results will last for 10 seconds, with a 150-second cooldown.

Advertisement

#5 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco possesses a skill known as Hacker's Eye. At the most basic level, this skill tags shot enemies and shares their position information with teammates for two seconds.

Her skill improves as she progresses through the game.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. It is a generalized list and reflects the writer's personal views.

Also read: Top 5 rarest Free Fire outfits of all time