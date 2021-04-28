5 best Free Fire characters for Rush Hour game mode

Garena Free Fire hosts multiple gameplay modes in order to keep the content fresh and interesting. And one such popular mode is the Rush Hour mode.

Rush Hour is a mode designed for those who enjoy fast-paced gameplay. The action takes place in a much smaller arena, with just 20 players battling it out. The rules of this mode are similar to that of the classic mode. But due to the small space available, matches are usually much shorter and intense.

Having a suitable character in these short and intense matches can be a game-changer for players. Hence, this article lists some of the best characters that are suitable for Rush Hour in Free Fire.

Note: This list solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The opinion of the reader may differ.

What are the best Free Fire characters for Rush Hour mode?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses an active skill in Free Fire called Drop the Beat. This power produces a five-meter aura that increases the alliance movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds. The results do not stack.

DJ Alok's skill grows as he levels up by using universal fragments. Also, it's suitable for both aggressive and passive players.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K has an active ability known as Master of All, which raises his average EP by 50 points.

When in jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius can receive a 500% increment in EP conversion rate. And in psychology mode, K can recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. The mode-switching cool down takes three seconds to complete.

#3 - Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong possesses an active ability in Free Fire called Camouflage. For 10 seconds, this skill transforms the player into a bush. And the duration of the CD is 300 seconds.

The transformation is stopped when the player attacks an opponent. And when Wukong kills an enemy, the CD resets.

#4 - Skyler

Skyler has an active skill known as Riptide Rhythm. This ability generates a sonic wave capable of destroying five Gloo Walls in 50m. Any Gloo Wall deployed will result in HP recovery, beginning with four points. Also, Skyler's ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds, and his skill boosts as he levels up.

#5 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono possesses an active ability called Time Turner. This power creates a force field around the player that stops opponents from doing 600 damage.

Inside the force field, players can fire at their opponents. Also, the player's movement speed is improved by 5%. The effect lasts for three seconds and has a 200-second cooldown.

