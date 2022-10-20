5 best FIFA 23 U-20 talents you should sign in Career Mode

It's been nearly a month since the release of FIFA 23, and Career Mode enthusiasts have had plenty of time to fiddle with their favorite teams.

Since its release, Career Mode has been a fan-favorite among fans of the FIFA franchise. It is sure to attract a lot of casual players who would rather steer clear of FUT. However, those looking to start their careers in this mode may need help identifying young talent for the future of their clubs.

Listed below (in no particular order) are five of the best under-20 players to invest in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ansu Fati, Jude Bellingham, and 3 other great young talents under the age of 20 for FIFA 23 Career Mode

1) Marquinhos

Arsenal have some talented Brazilian footballers in their squad, and Marquinhos is no exception.

Despite being rated 73 in FIFA 23, the 19-year-old winger is capable of transforming himself into a beast with proper training, thanks to his high potential ceiling of 86. He already has some impressive stats with 81 pace and 75 dribbling ratings.

Players are recommended to scout Marquinhos if they can. Those who are starting with the Gunners are highly recommended to keep him in the squad for future use.

2) Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati has made his mark at Barcelona with his impressive performances despite being only 19 years of age.

The Spaniard is an excellent young talent to have in FIFA 23 Career Mode, as he has a high potential ceiling of 90. This means that with training and playtime, the 79-rated player can become one of the best wingers in the game in a couple of years.

Moreover, Fati already has a high pace rating of 88 and a respectable dribbling stat of 82, both of which can only go higher as the season progresses. Even his relatively low shooting stat of 77 can increase by as much as 11 points, making him a formidable foe on the in-game pitch.

3) Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is a must-have for players who are looking for young talent in FIFA 23. A Borussia Dortmund youth academy alumnus, the 17-year-old has established himself as a potential star in the making. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in nine Bundesliga appearances this season.

The 69-rated striker can be upgraded to an 88-rated card under the right conditions. The German already has a pace rating of 84 and a dribbling rating of 77. He has the potential to push both the stats up to 90+, which would make him a strong forward capable of outpacing most defensive players.

4) Jude Bellingham

As one of the FIFA 23 Ambassadors, Jude Bellingham has been given an impressive stat sheet in the game.

The Englishman has been touted as a world-class footballer and already boasts an 84 overall rating. He has proven his worth at Borussia Dortmund by achieving quite some impressive feats. This includes scoring four goals and providing one assist in four matches in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Bellingham's impressive performances have translated to a high potential ceiling of 91 in FIFA 23, allowing him to match the top-rated base ratings in the game during release.

5) Pedri

Pedri has taken the European football scene by storm with his playmaking abilities and has become a regular in the Barcelona starting eleven.

The 85-rated player boasts high dribbling and passing stats of 87 and 81, respectively. His pace is not far behind at 79, but it is his growth potential that makes him one of the best young talents in FIFA 23.

The Spaniard can reach a high overall rating of 91 with the right training and experience.

