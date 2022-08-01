5 best football video games of the last decade

Football is the most watched sport in the world and attracts an international audience. This popularity has also translated into the world of video games.

Sports simulators are some of the best-selling games of all time as they attract both gamers and sports fans.

These video games allow players to live their dreams of playing at the highest level with their favorite professionals. The experience they offer has made them extremely profitable, with several franchises releasing games yearly.

In such a crowded market, football games can be hit-or-miss in terms of their quality and success, so it's important to recognize the titles that stand out in the genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

FIFA 17, Football Manager 2014 and 3 other great video games of the last decade that provided players with their football fix

1) FIFA 12

The FIFA series is the most popular franchise in this genre of video games. Developed and published by EA Sports, FIFA games are released annually and are a commercial success every year. However, their latest editions have left much to be desired.

Nostalgia is the driving factor behind the popularity of FIFA 12. It is regarded by many to be the greatest FIFA title of all time. This iteration of the game refined all aspects of previous titles and offered new features, such as an advanced club creator. The new player impact engine also made improvements to the mechanics of the game, adding realistic elements like precision dribbling.

The Ultimate Team game mode was also at its peak, with exclusive live content and new game modes giving players an entertaining and engaging online multiplayer experience.

Features like the morale system, formation cards and trade offers were removed in future versions of the game, making earlier iterations of FIFA, such as FIFA 12, even more unique.

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Wii, Windows, Android, iOS

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

2) FIFA 17

FIFA 17 was the first time EA Sports implemented the Frostbite engine in the series. It marked the beginning of a new generation of FIFA titles, with improved mechanics that emphasized realism over a more arcade-like feel.

FIFA 17 was also the first time that the series offered a storyline mode. Titled 'The Journey,' this game mode put players in the boots of a fictional rookie named Alex Hunter as he tried to make a name for himself in the Premier League. It was a breath of fresh air for this genre of video games and was received positively by fans and critics alike.

Career mode received a massive overhaul, with an improved UI, transfer system and manager creator. These changes offered a more immersive experience to fans of the offline mode.

Ultimate Team also improved massively with the introduction of new game modes, such as FUT Champions, which has become a staple of competitive FIFA ever since.

This game mode made online multiplayer FIFA more rewarding than ever. It also served as a qualification period for the best players in the world to become eligible for eSports events.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

3) Pro Evolution Soccer 2013

The Pro Evolution Soccer series by Konami has been FIFA's arch nemesis for decades. These video games were extremely popular with football fans in the 2000s. However, their relevance has suffered in the past few years due to a lack of licensing and innovation. For this reason, EA has successfully managed to monopolize the market for football video games.

Pro Evolution Soccer, or PES, was at its peak in the mid-2000s. However, Konami continued to release competitive games that challenged EA's title for most of the next decade, with PES 2013 being the best example.

Compared to EA's arcade-type gameplay, PES video games have always focused on a more realistic approach to the genre with their mechanics and controls.

PES 2013 is considered by fans to be the best modern title in the series. With Cristiano Ronaldo as the cover star, the game was released to a massively positive reception. Fans loved the added licenses secured by Konami as well as the improvements in graphics and gameplay.

One of the most popular game modes in PES video games, the Master League, received several UI upgrades. It was more immersive than ever, allowing players to create their own club and take it from rags to riches.

Despite not being able to take back its crown from EA Sports' FIFA series, Pro Evolution Soccer 2013 was a valiant effort from Konami. It was one of the last competent iterations of the legendary series.

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Windows, Nintendo 3DS, Wii

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

4) Football Manager 2014

This is one for the purists of the beautiful game. SEGA's Football Manager video games have historically offered the most authentic and realistic depiction of what it is like to manage a football club.

The Football Manager series is one of the most successful franchises in hand-held gaming. Primarily released for portable platforms, the series allows players to take charge of the everyday proceedings of a football club at every professional level.

From the upper end of the Premier League to the Brazilian second division, Football Manager has licenses for a wide gallery of football clubs.

Football Manager 2014 is widely regarded as one of the best video games in the series. It featured a revamped transfer system, making negotiations more realistic and challenging. Real-world contract clauses such as buy-back options were also introduced.

The manager's interactions with his players and staff were also improved to add more realism to their dynamic. Managers were provided with more detailed expectations and guidelines from the board that they must deliver on in order to keep their job. All these factors make Football Manager a unique experience in the world of football video games.

Platforms: PlayStation Vita, Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS.

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

5) Rocket League

Rocket League is, by far, the biggest deviation from normal football-based simulators. Instead of depicting an authentic representation of the beautiful game, players can control futuristic vehicles in a 3v3 multiplayer experience.

Despite the concept of the game sounding unusual, it is still based on football. The vehicles are located in a closed dome-shaped arena, and players must maneuver them to guide a massive ball into their opponent's goal.

Developed and published by Psyonix, Rocket League is an extremely unique and creative take on football-based video games. Its game design is a thing of beauty. The fast-paced nature of the gameplay has also made it popular in the esports scene. The game went free-to-play in 2020. Since then, its player base has grown even further.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

