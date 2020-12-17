Fortnite's Operation: Snowdown is here with the 15.10 update, bringing some great winter themed skins along with it.

Winter is always a blast in Fortnite. From events of years past, including Winterfest, Epic Games knows how to make winter and the holiday season one of the most anticipated times for the battle royale game.

This time around sees some of the best skins that Fortnite has ever put out around this time of year. They fit the season and and just Fortnite in general. From serious and menacing to goofy and downright weird, here are the five best skins to come from the Fortnite 15.10 update.

5 best Fortnite 15.10 update skins

#5 - Cozy Jonesy

Image via Epic Games

Jonesy is one of the staple characters of Fortnite. There have been so many iterations that its hard to count. From the original Jonesy to the bearded Bunker Jonesy, his variations never fail to amuse. Now, Jonesy gets his own winter outfit. His Christmas sweater and comfy hat sure honestly do look very cozy.

Advertisement

#4 - Snowmando

Image via Epic Games

Snowmando is a free skin available during Operation: Snowdown. It's a Commando Snowman. That's really all that needs to be said. Players can unlock Snowmando absolutely free by completing the winter themed challenges that arrive in Fortnite. Specifically, nine Operation Snowdown challenges must be completed and Snowmando is for the taking.

#3 - Flow/Pulse

Image via Epic Games

This is a two-for-one as the skins are essentially the same. There only difference is the body shape, as Flow is more feminine and Pulse is more masculine. They are both extremely cool. Tubes of glowing light drape these skins and pulsate. They aren't exactly Christmas or winter-themed compared to the other skins, but Christmas is often about the bright lights and these two sure have some.

Advertisement

#2 - Blinky

Image via Epic Games

Blinky is one of those hideous creations that Fortnite players have come to love. He's got a small and cute Christmas outfit, but the abomination is simply covered in lights. From head to toe, Blinky is wrapped in blinking lights. These are the types of skins that Fortnite does so well. Blinky is going to be popular, no doubt.

#1 - Mr. Dappermint

Image via Epic Games

Mr. Dappermint is the best skin to come out of update 15.10. In fact, he is one of the better skins to ever appear in Fortnite. It's as if the Planter's Peanut guy was turned into a peppermint stick. The bow tie, hat, and mustache truly bring it all together. The eyebrows make him look so serious. Mr. Dappermint rules.