5 best Free Fire character bundles of all time

Free Fire has a plethora of enticing cosmetics and stylish items that players admire. It includes enticing apparel and fashionable costume bundles. These bundles can be unlocked by purchasing them with diamonds or via other in-game events.

Characters in Free Fire, on the other hand, have their own exclusive costume bundles. These bundles are not included with the character and must be purchased separately by the player.

These bundles are exclusive and look super attractive. This article dives into some of the best Free Fire character bundles in June 2021.

Diving into the best Free Fire character bundles of all time

1) Chrono's Bounty Hunter bundle

Chrono's Bounty Hunter bundle in Free Fire

Chrono's uniquely designed bundle in Free Fire is known as the Bounty Hunter bundle. When equipped, Chrono performs a unique animation with his costume set. The set contains:

Cosmic Bounty Hunter (Top)

Cosmic Bounty Hunter (Bottom)

Cosmic Bounty Hunter (Shoes)

900 Universal fragments

It is available in the store section for 1199 diamonds.

2) DJ Alok's Beat Composer bundle

DJ Alok's Beat Composer bundle in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most powerful and most popular Free Fire character. Though many players own DJ Alok's character, not many of them own his Beat Composer bundle. The bundle is available in the 'Store' section of Free Fire for 1199 diamonds.

Here is what the bundle comprises:

Beat Composer (Glasses)

Beat Composer (Top)

Beat Composer (Bottom)

Beat Composer (Shoes)

900 Universal fragments

3) Skyler's Superstar bundle

Skyler's Superstar bundle in Free Fire

Skyler's Superstar bundle was previously available at a Top Up event when the character was first launched. However, as of now, players have to buy Skyler's bundle separately from the Store. Skyler's bundle costs 899 diamonds and comprises of:

Superstar(Top)

Superstar(Bottom)

Superstar(Shoes)

Superstar(Mask)

900 Universal fragments

4) Steffie's Graffiti bundle

Steffie's Graffiti bundle is one of the best bundles in Free Fire. One of the major reasons for its uniqueness is the animation that it offers.

Once players equip the bundle, the animation will play automatically in the lobby and the spawn island. The bundle consists of:

Vandal Revolt (Top)

Vandal Revolt (Bottom)

Vandal Revolt (Shoes)

900 Universal fragments

The bundle costs 899 diamonds.

5) Shirou's Hurricane Delivery bundle

Shirou's Hurricane Delivery bundle is one of the most impressive character costume bundles in Free Fire. It also displays a special animation that can be played in the lobby and the spawn island. It contains:

Hurricane Delivery (Top)

Hurricane Delivery (Bottom)

Hurricane Delivery (Shoes)

900 Universal fragments

Shirou's bundle is available in the store section for 899 diamonds.

