5 best Free Fire characters who have active abilities

Garena Free Fire is one of the most unique battle royale titles in the mobile gaming industry.

Unlike most mobile games in the BR genre, Free Fire has characters with special abilities that give the player an advantage on the virtual battleground. These abilities are divided into active and passive abilities.

This article lists down some of the best Free Fire characters with active abilities.

(Note: This list is not in any particular order)

Best characters with active abilities in Free Fire

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active, called Drop the Beat, generates a 5m aura that replenishes the HP of players and allies within the circle. It not only boosts health but also increases the ally's pace of movement.

#2 K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

Captain Booyah, popularly known as K, has an ability called Master of All.

His ability allows K to gain EP for a certain amount of time and gives allies a 500% increment in their EP conversion rate.

#3 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an amazing ability called Time Turner that helps him block enemy damage by building a force field. The player can also shoot enemies from inside the force field.

The player and his/her allies will respectively get a 15 percent and 10 percent boost in movement speeds when within this force field.

Chrono's ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#4 A124

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. Her level-one ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

At level six, she can convert 50 EP into HP with a lesser cooldown of 60 seconds.

#5 Clu

Clu Character in Free Fire

Clu has an active ability called Tracing Steps. At her level 1 ability, she can locate the position of enemies (who are not in a prone or squat position) within 30m and share the information with teammates (level 4). Her effects last for five seconds with a CD of 50 seconds.

At her maximum ability, her locating radius increases to 50m, and the effect lasts for seven seconds.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.