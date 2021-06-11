5 best Free Fire characters for aggressive gameplay in OB28 version

Characters in Garena Free Fire have unique skills that, when used correctly, can provide players an advantage.

Having more kill count in a match increases the K/D (Kill/Death) ratio of players. Aggressive gameplay is the best strategy that they opt for when seeking larger kill counts. However, with many characters to choose from in Free Fire, it might be challenging to select the ideal one for rush gameplay.

This article lists the best and the most powerful characters for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire's OB28 version.

Most potent Free Fire characters for aggressive gameplay

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability is named Drop the Beat, which creates a 5m aura, enhances ally movement speed by 10%, and recovers 5 HP/s for up to 5 seconds at its initial level.

Alok has a versatile ability that is beneficial for rushing in both Ranked and Clash Squad matches.

2) Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler possesses the active ability named Riptide Rhythm. At level 1, the skill produces a sonic wave that breaks five gloo walls within 50 meters. HP recovery is boosted by 4 points when one gloo wall deploys, and there is also a 60-second cooldown.

Skyler's ability is excellent for aggressive players as it breaks the enemy's defenses and boosts the player's HP.

3) Wukong

Wukong has an active ability called Camouflage. At its base level, this skill converts the player into a bush for 10 seconds, with a cooldown of 300 seconds.

When the player engages in fighting, the conversion stops. When a foe is defeated, the cooldown duration resets.

Wukong's ability is ideal for aggressive players as they can use his skills to rush enemies in short matches like Clash Squad and Bomb Squad.

4) Hayato

Hayato possesses a passive ability called Bushido which enhances the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5 % for every 10% decrease in total HP, at its default level.

Hayato is best suited for aggressive players, especially in the Clash Squad mode, as he provides extra damage, which is helpful in close-range combat.

5) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active skill, known as Xtreme Encounter, provides 80 HP for a short duration at its base level. It also increases 40% damage to gloo walls and shields. The result lasts 10 seconds with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Xayne's unique ability grants players an HP boost while rushing.

Disclaimer: Preferring a character is a personal option, and choosing one over the other is solely based on a player's playing style.

