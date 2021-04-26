5 best Free Fire characters for beginners

Players can choose from a variety of characters in Free Fire. There are currently 39 characters in the game after the recent OB27 update.

Most of these characters have special abilities that help the player overcome their opponents on the virtual battleground.

This article takes a look at some of the best Free Fire characters for beginners.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order and is just a generalized one. It reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

What are the best Free Fire characters for beginners?

#1 - Ford

Ford in Free Fire

Ford has a passive ability called Iron Will. This ability reduces damage by 4 percent when players are outside the safe zone.

Ford can be purchased from the in-game shop for 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

#2 - Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly has an ability called Dash, which improves the player's sprinting speed by 1 percent.

Kelly can be purchased from the in-game shop for 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

#3 - Olivia

According to her in-game biography, Olivia is a chief nurse at a renowned hospital with a passive ability called Healing Touch. This ability restores 6 extra HP if the player revives their allies.

Olivia can also be bought from the Free Fire in-game shop for 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

#4 - Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita has a passive ability called Firearms Expert. This ability reloads submachine guns faster by 4%.

Nikita can be bought from the in-game shop for 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

#5 - Maxim

Maxim has a passive ability called Gluttony. This ability allows him to use medkits faster by 15%. This ability is very useful during intense combat.

