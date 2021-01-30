5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad in 2021

Free Fire has a number of features that make it stand out from other mobile battle royale games. One of them is the availability of characters with special abilities that give players an advantage on the virtual battlefield.

This article lists the best characters available for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help players in the ranked mode.

Five best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode

#1 DJ Alok (Ability - Drop The Beat)

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability is ideal for aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode and can be boosted up to level six using character level-up cards.

The max level allows the player to increase ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella has an impressive passive ability called Healing Song.

The ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. It also reduces the allies' HP loss when down by 20%.

#3 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono has an active skill called Time Turner. At its base level, it can build a force field that blocks 600 enemy damage. He can also shoot from inside the force field while increasing his movement speed by 15%.

Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown period of 50 seconds.

#4 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has an ability called Raging Reload, which automatically reloads a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

This gun reloading speed will come in handy in the Clash Squad mode.

#5 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta has an incredible ability called Hat Trick. It is a passive ability that enhances the maximum HP by 8 per kill at its base level (level 1). The highest HP that can be recovered is 35.

Luqueta's ability is ideal for aggressive players who like to go for rush gameplay in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.