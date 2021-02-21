5 best Free Fire characters except for Chrono and DJ Alok

Garena Free Fire boasts a range of characters that have unique abilities.

DJ Alok and Chrono are two of the most popular and arguably two of the game's strongest characters. However, not every player has access to them, and several other options are great.

This article lists some of the best characters in Free Fire besides DJ Alok and Chrono in 2021.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Top 5 characters in Free Fire other than DJ Alok and Chrono

#1 - K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is one of the most potent characters with an incredible active ability, Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate.

He can also restore 2 EPs every 3 seconds with up to a maximum of 100 EPs in the psychology mode. The mode switch cooldown is for 20 seconds.

The character can be boosted to level 6 using character level-up cards, where his abilities see a significant enhancement.

#2 - A124

A124 has a very strong active skill called the Thrill of Battle. A124 can easily transform 25 EP (Energy Points) to HP at its default stage (Health Points). She has a cooldown period of 90 seconds.

When maximized to level 6 with character level-up cards, A124 will convert 50 EP to HP with a much lower cooldown of 60 seconds.

#3 - Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has a passive ability called Damage Delivered in Free Fire. When enemies hit the user within a radius of 80m, the attacker gets tagged for 6s at its default level (marking only visible to the user).

Also, 50% additional armor penetration damage is inflicted with the first shot on the identified enemy. Shirou has a 35-second cooldown.

#4 - Steffie

Steffie has Painted Refuge, an active ability. Its simple level 1 capacity will apply graffiti, reducing explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD takes 45 seconds and does not stack results.

Steffie will create graffiti, which reduces explosion damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% within 10 seconds when she maximizes to her highest level (level 6).

#5 - Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota is also a very potent character for the Clash Squad mode and short and intense combats in Free Fire. Jota can regenerate 25 HP instantly on each SMG or Shotgun kill with his ability, Sustained Raids. It has a 5-second cooldown, though.

As the level of Jota increases, his skill also goes up. 40 HP is recovered with each kill at his highest potential.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and the choice of characters in Free Fire is subjective.