Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire have thrived across platforms. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Bilash Gaming are two of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community.

They are known for their content related to the quick-paced battle royale title and boast massive subscriber counts of over 21 million and 1.15 million, respectively. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10686 squad matches and has come out on top on 2611 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 24.43%. He has accumulated 39608 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.91.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1668 games and has 307 Booyah's for a win rate of 18.40%. In the process, he has registered 6469 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

The YouTuber has 898 solo matches to his name and has 77 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 8.57%. With 2267 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has competed in 835 squad games and has 128 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 15.32%. He has notched 3230 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.57.

The content creator has one win in the 29 duo matches he has played for a win percentage of 3.44%. He has eliminated 59 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Total Gaming has also played ten solo games and has one Booyah, making his win rate 10.00%. He has collected 19 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has contented in 16974 squad matches and has a win tally of 6125, retaining a win percentage of 36.08%. He has racked 82344 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.59.

The streamer has played 2978 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 794, translating to a win rate of 26.66%. With a K/D ratio of 4.98, he has 10882 frags.

The content creator has participated in 1581 solo games and has triumphed in 173, equating to a win ratio of 10.94%. He has 3582 eliminations to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has appeared in precisely 1400 squad games and has emerged victorious in 188, corresponding to a win ratio of 13.42%. He has garnered 6744 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.56.

The internet star has won 29 of the 74 duo games, converting to a win percentage of 39.18%. He has secured 406 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 9.02.

Bilash Gaming has played two solo matches and has cumulated seven frags for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Bilash Gaming is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. Coming to the solo mode, Ajjubhai has a finer K/D ratio, while the former has a greater win rate.

It is impossible to compare their stats in the solo mode in the ongoing ranked season as Bilash Gaming has taken part in only two games. Ajjubhai has a higher win rate in the squad mode, whereas Bilash has a better K/D ratio. In the duo mode, the latter has the upper hand.

