5 best Free Fire characters besides DJ Alok (2021)

Garena Free Fire is a renowned title in the esports industry, and much of its credit goes to the special characters in the game.

DJ Alok is one of the most popular and most sought-after characters, and those who do not have Alok desire to have him because of his incredible abilities.

However, there are plenty of characters other than DJ Alok who parallel or have almost the same level of ability as DJ Alok. This article lists down five such characters who can be placed right after DJ Alok in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking.

Top 5 characters in Free Fire other than DJ Alok

#1 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's active skills are named Time-Turner. He can create a force field to block 600 enemy damage. He can also fire opponents from inside the force field area, and his pace of movement increases by 15% over the same time.

During Chrono's ability activation, allies inside the force field get a 10% boost in movement speed, which persists for four seconds and has a 50-second cooldown.

#2 K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is one of the most potent characters having incredible EP restoring abilities. K has an active ability, which is called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate.

He can also recover 2 EPs every 3 seconds with up to 100 EPs in the psychology mode. The mode switch cooldown is for 20 seconds.

The character can be boosted to level 6 using character level-up cards, where his abilities see a major increment.

#3 A124

A124 has a great active ability called Thrill of Battle. At its default level, A124 can easily convert 25 EP (Energy Points) to HP (Health Points). She has an ability cooldown of 90 seconds.

A124 will transform 50 EP to HP with a much lower cooldown of 60 seconds when maximized to level 6 using character level-up cards.

#4 Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has a passive ability, which is called Damage Delivered. At its default level ability, when the enemy attacks the user from within a radius of 80m, the said attacker is tagged for 6s (marking only visible to the user).

Also, the first shot on marked enemies has 50% additional armor penetration damage. He has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

#5 Steffie

Steffie has an active ability called Painted Refuge. Its basic level 1 capability can produce graffiti that lowers explosive damage by 15 percent and bullet damage by 5 percent for 5 seconds. The CD lasts 45 seconds, and the results do not stack.

Steffie can produce graffiti at its highest level, reducing explosive damage by 25 percent and bullet damage by 5 percent in 10 seconds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and the choice of characters in Free Fire is subjective.