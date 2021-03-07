5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge in March 2021

Free Fire is unique and arguably one of the most distinct BR titles in the Esports community. Thanks to the characters in the game, that has significantly increased the uniqueness of the game.

These special characters possess abilities that can help players significantly on the ground.

Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in the game where players apparently fight with each other on Factory's roof, mainly with fist or melee weapons.

This is a unique and new challenge, and people often get confused about who will be the best character to pick for this. This article lists some of the best choices for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire as of March 2021.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

Top 5 best characters for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire in March 2021

#1 Kla

Kla in Free Fire

Kla will surely be the most optimum character for the Factory Challenge as the challenge mainly features fistfights and melees, and there is no one better than Kla for fistfights. He has a passive ability called Muay Thai, and it improves the fist damage by 100% when equipped.

Kla can be maximized to level 6 using character fragment cards, maximizing his fist damage by 400%, which means players will be knocked down in one punch from Kla.

#2 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok comes only second to Kla as it is also a viable option for the challenge because of his healing and increased movement ability. He has a unique active ability called Drop The Beat, which creates a five-meter aura, increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s in five seconds.

#3 Kelly

Kelly is a great character for Factory Challenge because of her ability called Dash. Her ability allows the player to increase the sprinting speed by one percent, and when she is maximized, the speed is increased by 6%. This can help players with movements during fistfights.

#4Joseph

Joseph has a passive ability in Free Fire, which is called Nutty Movement. His ability allows him to increase the movement and sprinting speed by ten percent whenever he takes damage.

At his maximum potential, Joseph's movement and sprinting speed are increased by 20% upon receiving damage, hence making quick reflexes when the player is low on the HP.

#5 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability in Free Fire called Time-Turner, which creates a force field that blocks 600 damage. Also, allies inside the force field receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds.

His ability is useful because his ability increases the movement speed of the players inside the force field.