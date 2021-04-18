5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge after OB27 update

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire has been one of the most popular custom room challenges in the game. Popular YouTubers created the mode by tweaking some custom room rules.

The challenge mainly features players landing on the factory's roof to have fistfights or use melee weapons. The last person remaining wins the game.

However, not all characters in Free Fire are suitable for this challenge, and players need to pick the right character to get the best and most optimum result in the Factory Challenge.

This article lists the best and most potent Free Fire characters for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 update.

Note: This list is not in any particular ranking or order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The best and most potent characters for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire

#1 - Kla

Kla in Free Fire

Kla can be declared the ideal character for the Factory Challenge. In the challenge, players can only use their fists and melee weapons, and Kla's talent is perfect for fistfights.

Kla has a passive skill called Muay Thai that improves fist damage by 100%. When Kla is maximized, he can do fist damage of 400%.

#2 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Because of his recovery and improved mobility speed, DJ Alok is a valid choice for the challenge. He has a unique active ability called Drop the Beat, which generates a 5m aura that increases the alliance movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

#3 - Kelly

Kelly is an excellent character to use in the challenge due to her Dash ability. Her skill allows the player to boost sprinting speed by 1%. When she is fully maximized using universal fragments, the sprinting speed increases by 6%.

#4 - Joseph

Joseph has a passive talent known as the Nutty Movement. When he takes damage, his skill causes him to improve his movement and sprint speed by 10%.

When Joseph is at his best, his movement and sprinting pace are improved by 20% when he takes damage, providing the player with fast reflexes when he/she is low on HP.

#5 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono also helps in pacing up the player's movement speed by using his ability. Chrono's Time Turner ability allows him to increase his movement speed by 5% inside his force field.

At his maximum level (level 6), Chrono gets a boost in his agility, and his speed increases to 15%.

