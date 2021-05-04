5 best Free Fire characters in May 2021

Garena Free Fire's extensive collection of characters offers vast diversity in the gameplay mechanism. There are 39 characters in the game, and almost all of them, except Nulla and Primis, have special abilities that aid players on the battleground.

While playing the game, choosing the best character is very important as potent choices will help players get maximum output on the battlefield.

Therefore, this article lists the best characters in Free Fire currently.

Who are the best characters in Free Fire in May 2021?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active skill in Free Fire, which is called Drop the Beat. It produces a 5m aura that raises the ally's movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at its most basic level (level 1).

DJ Alok's level can be raised by using fragments. Drop the Beat's highest stage raises ally travel speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds. He is beneficial for both Clash Squad and ranked mode matches.

#2 - Skyler

Skyler has an active ability known as Riptide Rhythm. In its default state, this skill produces a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50 meters.

Each gloo wall deployed also increases HP recovery by 4 points. Riptide Rhythm has a cooldown of sixty seconds and is a helpful ability for aggressive players, especially in the Clash Squad mode.

#3 - Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Camouflage is Wukong's active ability. For 10 seconds at the start (level 1), the player will turn into a bush. The duration of the CD is 300 seconds.

The transformation is stopped when the player engages in battle.

When an opponent is defeated, the CD is reset. Wukong's skill grows as he levels up, and it is advantageous during close-range combat.

#4 - K (Captain Booyah)

K, a jiu-jitsu practitioner, possesses the active skill, Master of All, which grants players 50 points of EP. When in the jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius will earn a 500% increment in EP conversion rate. When in the psychology mode, the character can immediately recover 2 EP per three seconds, up to a limit of 100 EP.

It takes three seconds for the mode transition to cool down. K's abilities will improve as he advances through the levels. He is beneficial for both aggressive and passive players, especially in ranked squad mode matches.

#5 - Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active ability is called Xtreme Encounter, and at the default level, it grants players 80 HP for a limited period. The skill also improves gloo wall and shield damage by 40%, with the results lasting 10 seconds and having a 150-second cooldown.

At its most potent level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter does 100% damage to gloo walls and shields while the cooldown time shortens to 100 seconds.

Notable mentions: Chrono, A124

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

