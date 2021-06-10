5 best Free Fire characters after OB28 update

Characters and their unique abilities are an essential element of Free Fire, and they play a vital role in the gameplay mechanics. Free Fire has a total of 39 characters after the OB28 update and some of the older characters, Laura, Clu, and Paloma, received ability upgrades.

While playing the game, selecting a suitable character to match the gameplay style of the player is important as it can make them more useful in squad matches and provide them an edge on the battlefield.

Here are the characters that came out stronger with Free Fire's OB28 update

Most powerful characters in Free Fire after the OB28 update

Note: The characters mentioned in this list have not received any buff in the OB28 update but still make it to the list. With their abilities, they are still formidable on the battlefield.

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the most sought-after Free Fire character

DJ Alok's active ability is Drop the Beat. This ability, at its base level (level 1), generates a 5-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

DJ Alok has one of the most versatile ability and is beneficial for both Ranked and Clash Squad mode matches.

#2 - Wukong

Wukong has an active ability called Camouflage. At its default level 1, this ability transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds, with a cooldown of 300 seconds. When players engage in combat, the transformation stops. The cooldown duration resets when an opponent is defeated.

Wukong's skill is most efficient during close-range combat in the Clash Squad mode.

#3 - Skyler

Skyler is a potent choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

Skyler's active ability, Riptide Rhythm, produces a sonic wave that, at its default level, breaks five gloo walls within 50 meters. With only one gloo wall deployed, HP recovery improves by 4 points at first, having a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Skyler's ability is highly beneficial for aggressive players in both Ranked and Clash Squad matches.

#4 - Xayne

Xayne is one of the latest addition to the character segment of Free Fire

Xayne's active ability Xtreme Encounter grants 80 HP for a limited duration at its base level. It also boosts gloo wall and shields damage by 40%. The effect lasts 10 seconds with a 150-second cooldown.

Xayne's HP advantage skill is unique and benefits players while rushing.

#5 - K (Captain Booyah)

Master of All, K's active skill, provides 50 points of EP to the players. Within a 6-meter radius, allies will gain a 500% boost in EP conversion rate when in jiu-jitsu mode.

The character earns 2 EP every 3 seconds in psychological mode, up to a maximum of 100 EP.

K's EP restoration helps players gain HP gradually, thus making K one of the best choices for rank pushing in Classic matches.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and represents the writer's opinion. Readers' perspectives may differ.

