5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in April 2021

Characters in Garena Free Fire have unique abilities that aid players during matches. These skills are classified into two types: active and passive.

Characters with active abilities are believed to be more potent than those with passive ones. Out of the 37 characters in Free Fire, only eight possess active skills, but all of them are more or less equally worthy.

This article examines some of the strongest Free Fire characters that have passive abilities in April 2021.

Who are the best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in April 2021?

#1 - Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has one of the most beneficial character attributes in the game, called Damage Delivered. It is a passive skill that marks enemies within 80 meters of the player's range for 6 seconds when they hit the player.

The only person who can see this marking is the player. The first shot on the targeted enemy triggers 50% more armor penetration. The ability, however, has a 35-second cooldown.

#2 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a great character for intense and short game modes and matches. He is quite popular and is mainly desired in Clash Squad matches.

His skill is called Bushido, and the enemy's armor penetration increases by 7.5 percent for every 10% decrease in maximum HP of the player at the character's base stage 1.

When Hayato reaches level 6, the armor penetration increases by 10% for every 10% reduction in total HP.

#3 - Jota

Sustained Raids is a primary level passive skill available to Jota. It immediately restores 25HP for every SMG or Shotgun kill, with a five-second cooldown. At the highest level, he can recover 40 HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Jota's abilities greatly improved when they are maximized using character level-up cards.

#4 - Moco

Moco had the most unique passive skillset in Free Fire until Shirou's release, named Hacker's Eye. At level 1, it tags enemies for two seconds, and the info is shared with teammates.

The length of the tag increases for 5 seconds as players level up Moco using character fragments.

#5 - Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai is a fantastic character most suited for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. However, he is also instrumental during intense fights in classic and ranked mode matches.

Jai has a skill called Raging Reload. After knocking down an opponent, he can reload a gun's magazine instantly by 30%. However, this reloading capability is restricted to weapons in the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

The overall magazine reloading capacity would increase to 45% at Jai's highest level, 6.

Honorable mentions: Luqueta, Laura, Shani

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.