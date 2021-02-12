5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in February 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles globally. Free Fire consists of many unique characters that distinguish it from other titles.

The skillsets of these characters are of significant assistance to the players on the ground. These skillsets are divided into two parts: active and passive skills.

Note: This list is not in any particular order.

Top 5 Free Fire characters with passive abilities in February 2021

#1 - Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou is one of the most recent additions in the game and has a great passive ability called Damage Delivered.

At the base level, when the player is hit by an enemy within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for three seconds (only visible to the player). The first shot on the marked opponent has 10% additional armor penetration. The ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

#2 - Jai's ability - Raging Reload

Jai has an attractive ability that is great for aggressive players. The ability is called Raging Reload. He can reload a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to firearms under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At Jai's highest level, the maximum magazine reloading capacity will increase to 45%.

#3 - Dasha's ability - Partying On

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has an ability called Partying On. Her ability is very beneficial for both aggressive and passive players.

At level 1, it reduces damage from falls by 30%, lessens recovery time from falls by 60%, diminishes the recoil build-up rate by 6%, and decreases maximum recoil by 6%.

#4 - Jota's ability - Sustined Raids

Jota character in Free Fire

Jota has a primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids. It instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or shotgun kill with a short cooldown of five seconds. At the maximum level, he can regain 40HP with each shotgun or SMG kill.

He is one of the most suitable choices for Clash Squad as well as ranked matches. When maximized, Jota's abilities are boosted significantly.

#5 - Hayato's ability - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire. Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once leveled up to six, every 10% decrease in maximum HP leads to a 10% increase in armor penetration.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.

