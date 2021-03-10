Create
5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in March 2021

There are a wide variety of characters in Free Fire
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 36 min ago
Feature
Free Fire characters possess special abilities that help the player overcome their opponents on the battleground. These abilities are divided into two broad classifications: active and passive.

This article lists out the best Free Fire characters with passive abilities.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters with passive abilities in Free Fire.

What are the best Free Fire characters with passive abilities?

#1 Jota

Jota
Jota

In-game descriptionJota is a parkour expert and stuntman.

Ability – Sustained Raids

Jota can be purchased for 499 diamonds. His ability, called Sustained Raids, instantly restores 25 HP upon every kill with a shotgun or an SMG.

At its highest level, Sustained Raids can recover 45 HP upon each kill with a shotgun or an SMG.

#2 Jai

Jai
Jai

In-game descriptionJai is a decorated SWAT commander.

Ability – Raging Reload

Jai is the in-game persona of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. He has an ability called Raging Reload. At its base level, his ability automatically reloads the gun's magazine by 30% after every knock. This is restricted to ARs, pistols, SMGs, and shotguns only.

At its highest level, this ability restores 45% of the gun's magazine's capacity with every knock.

#3 Shirou

Shirou
Shirou

In-game descriptionShirou is the fastest delivery guy around.

Ability – Damage Delivered

Shirou has an ability called Damage Delivered. At the base level, when the player is hit within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for 3 seconds (only visible to the player). The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. Damage Delivered has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

At the highest level, when an opponent hits the player in a 100m radius, he will be marked for eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration, while the cooldown period is 10 seconds.

#4 Dasha

Dasha
Dasha

In-game descriptionDasha is a prankster and rebel.

Ability – Partying On

Dasha's ability, called Partying On, reduces the damage and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. There is also a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up and maximum recoil.

At its highest level, this ability reduces the damage and recovery time from falls by 50% and 80%, respectively. Meanwhile, the recoil build-up and maximum recoil will be reduced by 10% each.

#5 Moco

Moco
Moco

In-game descriptionMoco is an outstanding hacker.

Ability – Hacker's Eye

Moco's ability, called Hacker's Eye, will tag enemies that are shot for 2 seconds at the base level, and this information will also be shared with teammates.

At the highest level, enemies will be tagged for 5 seconds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.

Published 10 Mar 2021, 17:11 IST
Garena Free Fire
