Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs WAWAN MKS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and WAWAN MKS are prominent Free Fire content creators from India and Indonesia, respectively. They boast enormous YouTube subscriber counts of 21.7 million and 6.24 million, respectively.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10947 squad matches and has won on 2669 occasions, making his win rate 24.38%. He has 40670 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The Indian content creator has also played 1670 duo games and has secured 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6492 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 906 solo games and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 190 squad games and has 47 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 24.73%. He has killed 757 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.29 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all of them. He has 23 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a kill or a win.

WAWAN MKS’ Free Fire ID and stats

WAWAN MKS’ Free Fire ID is 10011237.

Lifetime stats

WAWAN MKS’ lifetime stats

WAWAN MKS has played 14488 squad matches and triumphed on 3538 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.42%. He has 61327 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.60.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indonesia-based YouTuber has played 608 games and has secured 158 victories, making his win rate 25.98%. With 3316 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.37 in this mode.

WAWAN MKS has won 110 of the 795 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 13.83%. He has registered 3447 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Ranked stats

WAWAN MKS’ ranked stats

WAWAN MKS has played 196 squad games in the current ranked season and has won 44 of them, making his win rate 22.44%. He has registered 644 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.24 in this mode.

The content creator has 2 wins in the 11 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.18%. He has 59 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.56.

WAWAN MKS has also played 7 ranked solo matches and has secured 26 frags. He is yet to win a game in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, WAWAN MKS has the edge over Ajjubhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not fair to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than WAWAN MKS.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

