5 best Free Fire characters for Ranked mode in February 2021

Garena Free Fire has seen a huge success in the esports genre, and much of its credit goes to the inclusion of special characters in the game that possess unique abilities.

The Ranked mode matches in Free Fire are one of the most desirable events that players aim to play and reach the higher tiers. However, some characters are essential to equip for optimum results in every match.

Choosing the best character will allow players to maximize their results in the Ranked mode.

This article lists the five best characters in Free Fire that will be a great option for the Ranked mode in February 2021.

Top 5 characters in Free Fire for Ranked mode in February 2021

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most well-liked characters in the game. He can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

The character has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which is best suited for aggressive players in the ranked mode.

DJ Alok can be maximized, and at the max level, the ally movement speed is boosted by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

At his base level, Chrono has a power that creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can shoot opponents when inside it, with a movement speed increase of 15%. This ability is called Time Turner.

This is an active ability that also allows allies inside the force field to receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. Also, the ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets maximized to level 6, his movement speed is boosted by 30%, while the allies’ movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

#3 - K (Captain Booyah)

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert who has a great active ability called Master of All, which allows him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, K can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. Also, the mode-switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

K is one of the most powerful characters to use during Squad Ranked matches.

#4 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is a robot created using modern technologies and has an active ability called Thrill of Battle.

At her base level, the character can quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points). It also has a cooldown of 90 seconds. A124 is a great choice for team Ranked games in Free Fire.

#5 - Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Steffie is a pro graffiti artist who has an active ability called Painted Refuge.

At her initial level 1 ability, Steffie can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. The CD lasts for about 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

Steffie is a great character for passive players in Ranked mode matches.