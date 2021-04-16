5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode after OB27 update

Free Fire is a competitive battle royale game that features a ranked system where players try to climb performance-based tiers by winning matches.

Players are rewarded based on their tiers at the end of a ranked season. The higher the tier, the better the rewards will be.

The two primary modes in the game - Battle Royale and Clash Squad - have separate ranked systems

Players can use any Free Fire character to play a ranked match. Choosing the right character goes a long way in helping players overcome their opponents in a match.

The Free Fire OB27 update brought two new characters, named Xayne and Maro, to the game. The popular battle royale title now has 39 characters.

This article lists five of the best characters for Free Fire's ranked mode after the OB27 update.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The opinion of the reader may differ.

Who are the best Free Fire characters for the ranked mode after the OB27 update?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds. The effects cannot be stacked.

DJ Alok's ability is enhanced as he levels up using universal fragments.

#2 - Skyler

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its default level, this ability creates a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50 meters. Each gloo wall deployed will result in an increase in HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. Riptide Rhythm has a cooldown of sixty seconds.

Skyler's ability improves as he levels up in the game.

#3 - Chrono

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, it generates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage. The player can even shoot at opponents from inside the force field.

The player's movement speed inside the force field will also increase by 5%. The effects will last for 3 seconds. The cooldown period is 200 seconds.

Chrono's ability will improve significantly as he is levels up.

#4 - Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

According to her in-game description, Xayne is an extreme athlete who loves traveling. She was introduced in the game with the OB27 update and has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter.

At the base level, this ability provides the player with 80 HP for a short period of time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Xayne's ability will improve as she progresses through the game.

#5 - K (Captain Booyah)

K is a jiu-jitsu practitioner with an active ability called Master of All, which boosts the player's EP by 50.

When in jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m range will get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

When in psychology mode, K can automatically recover 2 EP every three seconds up to a limit of 100 EP. The mode-switch CD takes about 3 seconds.

K's ability will improve as he levels up in Free Fire.

