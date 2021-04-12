5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler for rank push

Pets in Free Fire, apart from the characters, are one of the most important aspects of the game. These pets and characters are capable of helping players considerably during combat.

Skyler was recently introduced to Free Fire as a major character. He is a commendable character that players use in most of the ranked matches. He has the active ability to break gloo walls and restore HPs by deploying gloo walls. This skill is called Riptide Rhythm.

This article lists some of the best animals that can be paired with Skyler to get the full output of Skyler during rank pushing in Free Fire.

What are the best pets to pair with Skyler for rank pushing in Free Fire?

#1 - Rockie

Ability - Stay Chill

Rockie is a wonderful companion for active characters. This is the ideal option for Skyler. Its ability is called Stay Chill, which can minimize Skyler's enabled skill's default cooldown time by six percent.

If Rockie is maximized to pet level 7, Skyler will have reduced active cooldown time by 15%.

#2 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Ability - Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor is an ideal pet for Skyler as it improves the ability of Skyler to recover HP by having gloo walls. If players don't have gloo wall grenades, the Smooth Gloo skills of Mr. Waggor can build a gloo wall grenade every two minutes at its primary level.

Maximum skill level three of Waggor's ability allows Waggor to produce gloo wall grenades if the user has less than two of them.

#3 - Detective Panda

Ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda looks at Skyler's aggressive side by encouraging players to kill enemies. The skill is named Panda's Blessings. Panda restores four HP when an enemy is killed by the player. If players maximize Panda's strength (level three), the player will recover 10 HP each time players destroy their opponents.

#4 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Ability - Stitch and Patch

Poring possesses an exclusive ability known as Stitch and Patch. It adds one helmet and armor durability every three seconds. It protects level one armor and helmets from damage and extends the durability of the armor.

As it maximizes, the pet's capability increases by one helmet and shield endurance per second. It also helps to protect armor level three from damage. This way it helps in adding extra protection to Skyler during aggressive encounters.

#5 - Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Ability - Double Blubber

Ottero is very useful in recovering Skyler's EP. It will restore EPs that will help players to slowly gain an HP advantage over their enemies. Ottero has a Double Blubber skill that uses a treatment gun or a medkit to recover EP for players. The recovered EP accounts for 35 percent of the recovered HP.

The sum of converted EPs rises to 65 percent when Ottero is at its highest stage: pet level 7.

Disclaimer: Choosing a pet to pair with a Free Fire character ultimately depends on the player's playing style and priorities. This list only reflects the author's opinion.

