5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode after Skyler's addition

Skyler is the latest addition to the character segment of Free Fire and is currently one of its most potent characters. It has a beneficial active ability that can parallel that of Chrono and DJ Alok.

However, there are several other characters that players look forward to playing with during ranked matches in Free Fire.

This article will list down some of the best characters for the ranked mode matches in Free Fire after the addition of Skyler.

Who are the best Free Fire characters after Skyler's addition?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the best choices for the ranked mode and has an active ability called Drop the Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura at its base level, which increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% at its maximum level and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. This ability can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies at its base level. Players can shoot at opponents while inside the force field. Their movement speed also increases by 15%.

Time Turner also increases ally movement speed by 10%, with the effects lasting four seconds. All effects have a cooldown of 50 seconds. This ability is beneficial for players in the ranked mode because of its defensive mechanism.

#3 - Skyler

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm and is best for ranked squad games. This ability can unleash a sonic wave at its base level, damaging five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed increases the HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. This ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

At his max level (level 6), Skyler can damage five gloo walls within 100 meters. The ability then has a cooldown of 40 seconds. However, the HP recovery begins at nine points.

#4 - K (Captain Booyah)

K has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate. In the Psychology mode, the ability recovers 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP.

The mode switch cooldown is of twenty seconds. He is an excellent choice for aggressive players in the ranked mode

#5 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game character description mentions her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and her level 1 ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

She can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds at her maximum potential.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.