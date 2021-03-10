5 best Free Fire gun combinations for ranked mode in 2021

Guns play a crucial role in the gameplay of Free Fire. They could make or break players' performance and are essential during rank pushing in the Ranked mode.

The ranked mode is one of the most desired ones in Free Fire as it displays a player's credibility. Here, the correct choice of guns and having a perfect combination of weapons matters the most for the best outcome in a match.

This article lists some of the best such combinations that players can use in this Free Fire mode in 2021.

Note: This is a generalized list and not in any particular order, reflecting the writer's individual opinion.

Top 5 gun combinations for ranked mode in Free Fire

Pushing ranks in this match type is quite challenging. Hence, here are some of the best options that will allow players to play safe and loot better weapons while avoiding airdrop crates.

#1 - Scar + MP40

The Scar is a robust, and possibly the best, weapon perfect for novices in Free Fire. The MP40 is an excellent gun for close ranges because it has an impressive firing rate and can kill opponents in a matter of seconds.

Together, they make a very effective option for close-range combats, providing both mid-range and close-range weapon options for the ranked mode.

#2 - Scar + SPAS12

Scar and SPAS12 is also a great combo for close and mid-range combat options. To knock down and kill enemies over close ranges, there is no better option than the SPAS12.

The Scar is also the most viable option to use for mid-range fights. It is pretty feasible for long-range battles with scopes, thanks to a decent range of 60.

#3 - AK + SKS

This is the DMR and AR combo that many players choose to play. The AK does indeed deal significant damage and has an impressive range, even though it's an AR. Hence, players can use it to take down long-range enemies as well (depending on the recoil control of the player).

The SKS is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that comes with a 4x scope. This gun does a lot of damage in a long-range. Together, they would be the best choice for mid and long-range fights in the ranked mode.

#4 - Scar + CG15

Players who like to keep it safe and stay low can go for this mid and close-range combination of the Scar and CG15. While the former is one of the best AR weapons in Free Fire, the CG15 is also a great performer in the SMG class.

The CG15 offers decent damage of 50 with an impressive rate of fire of 69.

#5 - Kar98k + AK

Ranked mode players who prefer to play safe can always go for this long and mid-range combo weapon. The Kar98k is randomly available across the map and is not so difficult to find.

The AK, as previously mentioned, is a monstrosity that offers a great deal of damage over long, mid as well as close ranges. Hence, this combo can be a great choice for Free Fire players in every aspect.