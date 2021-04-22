5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for aggressive gameplay

Free Fire has a variety of pets and characters with special abilities that help players on the battleground. Players can choose any character or pet depending on their gameplay approach.

Chrono is a popular Free Fire character who is often used by players with an aggressive tactical approach, courtesy of his ability, Time Turner.

This article takes a look at five of the best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono during aggressive gameplay.

What are the best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for aggressive gameplay?

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda can fully unveil Chrono's aggressive side. The pet has an ability called Panda's Blessings, which grants the player 4 HP when they kill an enemy.

Players can use Chrono and Detective Panda to go on aggressive killstreaks. While Chrono can provide a defensive shield and increased movement speed in combat, Detective Panda can restore the player's HP.

#2 - Rockie

Rockie in Free Fire

Rockie's ability is called Stay Chill, which cuts the cooldown time of a character's activated active skill by 6%. This ability will allow Chrono to re-use his abilities more often as it will significantly reduce his cooldown time.

When Rockie is maximized to pet level six, the skill cooldown is reduced by 15%.

#3 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring has an ability called Stitch and Patch, which improves the toughness of the helmet and armor by one every three seconds. It also shields level one armor and helmets from damage.

Poring allows Chrono to rush at enemies with considerable vest damage protection.

#4 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's ability is called Smooth Gloo. If players do not have a gloo wall grenade, this pet will produce one every 120 seconds.

Players can use Mr. Waggor's ability to generate gloo walls when Chrono is under the cooldown period.

#5 - Dreki

Dreki has an ability called Dragon Glare, which identifies opponents who are using medkits within a 10m radius. Though it only lasts three seconds, it provides players with enough information about their opponents.

This ability will help Chrono locate and eliminate his opponents, even when they are hiding behind a wall or a tree. Chrono's damage-blocking shield and enhanced movement speed will come in handy when he rushes towards the enemy location using Dreki's ability.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

