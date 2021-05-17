5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler for rank push in May 2021

Garena Free Fire features a diverse cast of characters and pets, each with its own set of skills.

Skyler is one of the most potent characters in Free Fire. Skyler's skills on the battlefield are enhanced when he is paired with a pet. This will eventually impact the player's overall gameplay.

Hence, this article lists the five best pets to pair with Skyler to improve Skyler's potential on the ground during the rank push.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best pets to pair with Skyler for rank pushing in Free Fire

#1 - Rockie

Rockie has an ability which is known as Stay Chill. It decreases the cooldown time of Skyler's equipped active skill by 6% at default level 1.

After reaching pet level 7, the active capacity cooldown time is reduced by 15%. Therefore, Skyler can use his skills more frequently with a much shorter cooldown period.

#2 - Robo

Robo in Free Fire

Robo complements Skyler's ability with his skill called Wall Enforcement.

The pet's ability aids the deployed Gloo Wall with a shield and produces an extra 60 HP. As a result, it improves Skyler's ability to provide extra HP to the player if Skyler deploys a Gloo Wall. It also provides further protection by incorporating a shield into the Gloo Wall.

#3 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor possesses the ability called Smooth Gloo. When players do not have any Gloo Wall grenades, it will generate one every two minutes at its basic level.

Mr. Waggor, at skill level 3, can produce one Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds if a player has less than two Gloo Wall grenades. Skyler benefits from this power because it provides him with a continuous supply of Gloo Walls.

#4 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda can immediately restore HP with a single kill with his ability called Panda's Blessings. When a player uses this skill to kill an enemy, they can earn 4 HP.

Users will earn 10 HP with every kill when Detective Panda is completely leveled up to skill level 3. Skyler's HP restoring ability is aided by Panda's ability to gain additional HPs for each kill.

#5 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring boasts an ability known as Stitch and Patch. The pet adds one helmet and shield durability every three seconds. It also defends level 1 armor and helmets from destruction and extends the durability of armor.

As it maximizes, the pet's capability increases by one helmet and vest per second. It also aids in keeping armor level 3 safe from damage.

