5 best Free Fire pets after World Series OB27 update

Pets play an important role in Free Fire as they have special abilities that can help players in the virtual battleground.

Garena released a pet named Dreki before the World Series OB27 update, which went live a few days ago. Except for Kitty and Mechanical Pup, each pet has an ability that gives players a significant advantage during a match.

This article lists five of the best pets in Free Fire after the World Series OB27 update.

Note: This article is based on opinion and is not listed in any particular order.

Also read: 5 changes to the Clash Squad mode after Garena Free Fire OB27 update

What are the best pets in Free Fire after the OB27 update?

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Advertisement

Detective Panda has an ability called Panda's Blessings. At its base level, this ability can recover four HP per kill.

At pet level 7, Panda's Blessings can recover 10 HP per kill.

#2 - Rockie

Rockie in Free Fire

Rockie has an ability called Stay Chill. At its base level, this ability reduces the cooldown time of the enabled active skill of a character by 6%. This is useful for players who own characters with active skills like DJ Alok, Skyler, Chrono, etc.

When Rockie is maximized, the skill cooldown is reduced by 15%.

#3 - Mr. Waggor

Advertisement

Mr. Waggor possesses an ability called Smooth Gloo. If the player does not have a gloo wall grenade, the ability will create one every 120 seconds at its base level.

At level 3, if the player has fewer than two gloo wall grenades, Smooth Gloo will create one every 100 seconds.

#4 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring possesses an ability called Stitch and Patch. At its base level, this ability enhances the durability of the helmet and armor by 1 every three seconds. It also protects level 1 armor and helmets from damage.

At its highest level, Stitch and Patch enhances the durability of the helmet and armor by 1 every second. It also protects level 3 armor and helmets from damage.

#5 - Dreki

Advertisement

Dreki has an ability called Dragon Glare. At its base level, this ability can spot opponents using medkits within a 10m radius. The effects only last for three seconds.

At pet level 7 and ability level 3, Dragon Glare can detect opponents using medkits within a 30m radius. The effects only last for five seconds.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Hayato: Who is the better character in Garena Free Fire?