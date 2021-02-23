5 best Free Fire SMG skins of all time

Garena Free Fire hosts a horde of weapons, and all have different fire ranges, damage stats, and fire rates. One of the most popular weapon class choices in Free Fire is the SMG.

SMGs are short-range beasts and are lethal in close combat. Weapons like the MP40 and the Vector can knock down enemies within a couple of seconds. Some SMG skins even enhance the stats of these guns and make them even more brutal.

This article looks at some of the most in-demand and popular SMG skins in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

Five most popular and best SMG skins in Free Fire

#1 - MP40 Flashing Spade

Image via Gaming Island/YouTube

This is one of the most popular and highly demanded skins for the MP40 of all time. It offers specialized killfeed and a great boost in the stats of MP40.

The skin doubles the damage dealt by the MP40 and also increases the rate of fire. However, it reduces the range. With this significant boost, it becomes s a weapon of destruction in the hands of aggressive players.

Advertisement

#2 - Crazy Bunny MP40

It is one of the most popular skins in Free Fire, mainly because of its rarity. The skin first appeared one year ago in the Weapon Royale, where players could avail it via spins.

The skin also contributed to a significant boost of the MP40 gun. It doubles the weapon's damage range and also increases the damage dealt. However, the skin reduces the magazine capacity of the firearm.

#3 - Pumpkin Flame UMP

Advertisement

It is one of the rarest and best skins in Free Fire and was available with the Pumpkin Flame bundle. The skin boosts the abilities of the UMP significantly.

It increases the damage and doubles the reload speed. However, it has a back draw, which is that it reduces the magazine capacity of the UMP.

#4 - Champion Boxer MP5

Image via Gaming Island/ YouTube

This was a Weapon Royale skin, and most players have it. But it is the attributes of the skin that makes it so popular amongst players.

The skin offers double damage and increased accuracy to the MP5. It reduces the reload speed but significantly is more beneficial on the ground with enhanced accuracy and great damage.

#5 - Pink Paradise Playboy MP5

Image via Gaming Island/ YouTube

Advertisement

This is one of the most in-demand skins in Free Fire, and many players have it. It is the stats of the skin that makes it one of the better ones.

It doubles the rate of fire and increases the accuracy. However, the reload speed is reduced, which is not a big deal in terms of effectiveness on-ground (except during close combat).