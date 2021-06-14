5 best free games like Age of Empires for Android devices

When it comes to real-time strategy games, Age of Empires is one of the best options available. Players can build kingdoms, create an army, and wage wars. However, players cannot enjoy Age of Empires on mobile gaming devices.

Also read: 5 best Android games like Age of Empires in 2021

Free Android games like Age of Empires

#1 - Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This title is also a strategy war game like Age of Empires. Rise of Empires has fantasy elements that add a lot of imagination to the gameplay.

The realistic graphics will surely impress players. With over 10 million downloads, the game has a great rating 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#2 - War Eternal – Rise of Pharaohs

Image via Must Have Games (YouTube)

This game allows players to conquer other kingdoms to make their empire bigger. Players have to make use of strategies to win wars as they did in Age of Empires.

Players can pick any combination from the thousands of hero combinations that the game offers. Players can also pick their own civilization at the beginning of the title.

Download it from here.

#3 - Lords Mobile: Tower Defense

Image via APKPure.com

Players can build their very own kingdom like Age of Empires. They can also conduct proper research to upgrade their buildings and train troops.

There are four different troop types and six different troop formations to choose from. Mobile gamers can form a troop of five heroes to fight battles.

Download it from here.

#4 - Forge of Empires: Build your City

Image via ZockIt (YouTube)

Mobile gamers will have fun ruling their own empire as they did in Age of Empires. Players can also enjoy the tactical PVP battles in multiplayer mode.

From discovering new territories to developing new technologies, this title is definitely worth playing. This game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#5 - Age of Ottoman

Image via JUN HA KIM (YouTube)

Like Age of Empires, this game has a historical backdrop that players will find interesting. Players have the authority to command Byzantine soldiers.

Mobile gamers will also have access to special powers that they can use while fighting. Players can either connect with friends over LAN or play solo.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best offline games like Age of Empires on Google Play Store

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: Best games like Age of Empires for PC

Edited by suwaidfazal