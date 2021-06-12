5 best free games like Assassin’s Creed for Android devices

Assassin’s Creed is an immensely famous video gaming franchise that has 12 installments when it comes to the main series. These games have great backdrops and exciting missions that players can be a part of.

There are many games like Assassin’s Creed on the Google Play Store. Players can check out a few below that can all be downloaded for free.

Free Android games like Assassin’s Creed

These are five of the best free Android games like Assassin's Creed:

1. Darkness Rises

Image via WallpaperAccess

In this game, players will have to hack and slash their way through monsters. The graphics of the game are as great as Assassin’s Creed.

This action role-playing title gives players the choice to choose their characters. They can go for any one of the four classes, namely Assassin, Warrior, Wizard, and Berserker.

Download it from here.

2. Iron Blade: Medieval Legends RPG

Image via Gameloft

Players will assume the role of a monster hunter in this dungeon-crawling role-playing game. Players have the option to upgrade their gear in Iron Blade.

Like Assassin’s Creed, players can use medieval weapons to fight off their enemies. The fantasy elements in the gameplay make the title even more exciting.

Download it from here.

3. Son of Zeus

Image via Gamelon Studios (YouTube)

The medieval action and sword fighting sequences in this game will surely remind players of Assassin’s Creed. The file size of the game is only 51 MB.

The story of this title is all about the characters of Greek mythology. The main objective for players is to defeat the evil King of the Underworld, Ares.

Download it from here.

4. Forsaken World: Gods and Demons

Image via Amazon.in

The breathtaking landscape will definitely remind players of the last two major installments of Assassin’s Creed. The action-adventure title has a dynamic gameplay system.

Players can choose from the different classes offered by the game. Mobile gamers can create or join a guild to become a savior or a conqueror.

Download it from here.

5. Ninja’s Creed: 3D Sniper Shooting Assassin Game

Image via AfroBill Games (YouTube)

The assassin missions in this sniper game are quite like the ones in Assassin’s Creed. This game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players need to help organizations by eliminating their enemies and gain their bounty. Players can unlock the talent system to improve their skills.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

