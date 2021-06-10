5 best free shooting games like Fortnite for Android devices

Fortnite is a famous online multiplayer game that has gained a lot of popularity because of its Battle Royale mode. Aside from this mode, there are two other modes: Save The World and Creative.

Fortnite is all about shooting and survival.

Free Android games like Fortnite

#1 - Giant.io

Like Fortnite, this title has both building and survival elements. The game offers 16 types of weapons that players can use to shoot their enemies.

This game can also be played without an internet connection. If players choose to play it offline, they will have to fight against advanced bots.

#2 - 1v1.LOL – Online Building & Shooting Simulator

Building elements play an important role when it comes to survival games like Fortnite. Players need to build trenches as a defense mechanism to keep enemies at bay.

If players are not confident about their shooting skills, they can opt for the practice mode offered by the title. Mobile gamers will get the weapons necessary to survive.

#3 - FOG – MOBA Battle Royale

The game has a dark-fantasy backdrop that players will enjoy. The combination of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and battle royale makes it even more entertaining.

The characters featured in this title will remind players of Fortnite characters. Players can use magic and medieval weapons to put an end to their enemies.

#4 - Rocket Royale

The gameplay of this title is a little different when it comes to battle royale games. Players are required to build a rocket with available materials to escape enemies.

Like Fortnite, this game is all about surviving a hostile environment. Players can invite their friends online or enjoy the title solo.

#5 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This battle royale game will definitely remind players of the Battle Royale mode in Fortnite. It is compatible with low-end devices and can be played offline.

The game comes with a unique feature that allows players to respawn up to three times. The title has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use.

