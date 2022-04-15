5 best games to buy on the PlayStation Spring Sale 2022

The second round of the PlayStation Spring Sale of 2022 has started, and the store has been refreshed with new deals. There are more than 500+ games to pick from, including relatively older and newer titles. The deal also includes several next-gen titles, including PlayStation exclusives. With so many available choices, choosing five great deals is never easy.

The following five games are the ones to go for if someone is looking for some great deals for PlayStation Spring Sale 2022. The names aren't in any particular order, and all five can be perfect picks if someone is looking to try a great game.

Disclaimer: Since there are different versions of a game on sale, the edition is not being mentioned. The mentioned price is the discounted rate of the base editions.

Top 5 games to pick on the PlayStation Spring Sale 2022 at great discounts

5) Cyberpunk 2077

Developers: CD Projekt Red

Discounted price: $24.99

If someone plans to buy Cyberpunk 2077, the PlayStation Spring Sale 2022 is perhaps the best time to fulfill them. The game has never been better with patch 1.5 in February. The patch introduced the next-gen version of the game and brought several updates. There have been several issues and complaints with Cyberpunk 2077, and much of it has been removed by the recent patches.

At its core, Cyberpunk 2077 offers players to explore Night City, which is a futuristic take on an urban township. As players explore the city and do quests, they will interact with interesting NPCs and take on unique projects. Many of the game areas have now improved, and the next-gen update allows players to play the best version of Cyberpunk 2077.

4) The Last of Us II

Developers: Naughty Dog

Discounted price: $19.99

The Last of Us Part II is the sequel of the action-adventure first game released by Naughty Dog in 2020. The sequel has been in the eye of controversy in the past, but there's no doubting the quality of the game. It allows players to play in the shoes of two characters, Ellie and Abby, across the post-apocalyptic United States.

The game's greatest strength is the story, taking players through a very well-written narrative. The third-person perspective perfectly blends the features of survival horror. There is also a blend of stealth as players can progress without openly engaging with enemies. Overall, the game is one of the best PlayStation exclusives, and the PlayStation Spring Sale 2022 offers players an excellent discount.

3) Far Cry 6

Developers: Ubisoft

Discounted price: $29.99

The latest release of the Far Cry series offers a lot of interesting elements that make the recent game better than the previous few ones. Since Far Cry 3, the reception of the games in the series has been mixed. However, Ubisoft seems to have finally found the formula to make it all work as players take on the corrupt president of Yara.

Players play as Dani Rojas, whose prime job is to help the guerrilla force ouster the corrupt president. The game retains the typical craziness of the previous games and adds a layer of polish to it all. There have been several expansions that have increased the content in the game. The PlayStation Spring Sale 2022 offers a great discount for players to enjoy all of this at a lower price.

2) Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition

Developers: Gearbox

Discounted price: $39.99

This is an exception to the other games on the list as the base edition doesn't have a discount. However, with all its content, the Ultimate Edition is available for $20 less than the base edition. With the Ultimate Edition, players will get the base game and two Season Pass content that greatly amplify the game's overall experience.

If players love Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, they will love Borderlands 3. The game lets players travel through Pandora as they enjoy the typical crazy world and its belongings. While the story is a strong point, the epicness lies in the collection of weapons it offers to players. There has never been a better opportunity with all of it in a tightly-priced bundle on PlayStation Spring Sale 2022.

1) No Man's Sky

Developers: Hello Games

Discounted price: $25.99

It was a tough battle between this game and Persona 5, but the recent update makes the former a fantastic time to start with.

The PlayStation Spring Sale 2022's hefty discount makes it perfect for new players to try out the nineteen expansions that have been made over the last five years. The expansions have not just been incredible, but they have been completely free of cost, completely turning the game around.

No Man's Sky had barely delivered on any of its promises to players. However, Hello Games didn't give up, and frequent additions and fixes helped the game expand massively.

Today, players can enjoy a vibrant space exploration and base building in a procedurally generated universe. The game is a true sandbox, as players can play it the way they want to, and No Man's Sky is a truly amazing game to get on the PlayStation Spring Sale 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

