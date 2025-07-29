5 best games to buy during Steam Racing Fest 2025

The Steam Racing Fest 2025 is live, offering exciting discounts on various racing and car-themed games. From major hits like entries from EA's Need for Speed franchise, to lesser-known gems, there is ample choice here to pick from. While the deals here aren't going to blow players away, they're still enticing enough for those wanting to pick these up to finally have a reason to do so.

Here are some of the best deals on some great games that have been discounted for this Steam Racing Fest 2025 event. Read on to know more.

The Steam Racing Fest event began on July 29, 2025, and will last until August 4, 2025, at 10 AM PT.

Best racing games to buy from Steam Racing Fest 2025

1) Need for Speed Unbound (93% off)

This is the lowest NFS Unbound has been yet during any Steam sale (Image via EA)

The latest in the beloved Need for Speed series is Unbound from developer Criterion Games, which aims for an unorthodox visual style that marries photorealistic cars with cel-shaded character models.

Unbound iterates upon the mechanics and gameplay of its predecessor, Need for Speed Heat. It sees players aim for the top spot as they drive across urban environments in cathartic street races across the world of Lakeshore with its day & night cycle.

Read More: 5 things we would like to see from a new Need for Speed

2) HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged (85% off)

Bring your toy cars to life with Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Image via Milestone S.r.l.)

The beloved Hot Wheels toy merchandise goes virtual once again with this sequel to the 2021 fast-paced arcade racer. It does a great job of bringing the miniature wheels of the real-life sets to the big screen as its tracks snake, twist, and loop across lived-in, homely, and outdoor environments.

Overall, this makes for a racing game like no other during this Steam Racing Fest 2025, plus the first game is also on sale at 85% off.

Also Read: Is Hot Wheels Unleashed worth playing in 2025?

3) The Crew Motorfest (80% off)

The Crew Motorfest is both a sequel and a scaled-down rendition of its bigger predecessors (Image via Ubisoft)

Those who want something similar to Xbox's Forza Horizon series should look no further than The Crew Motorfest to scratch that itch. With this latest entry, developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower takes players to a thrilling car festival on the vibrant islands of Hawaii; there's an all-new campaign with various vehicles to drive around its sandbox world.

Read More: Is The Crew Motorfest better than Forza Horizon 5?

4) Burnout Paradise Remastered (75% off)

Burnout Paradise Remastered is outlandish and memorable in more ways than one (Image via EA)

Another Criterion-developed title on the list is Burnout Paradise Remastered, which revitalizes the underrated 2008 open-world arcade racing gem for modern platforms. Race at blinding fast speeds and indulge in flashy, chaotic crash mechanics that the series is renowned for, thanks to a 75% discount during the Steam Racing Fest 2025.

5) Wreckfest (50% off)

Engage in carnage like never before in Wreckfest (Image via THQ Nordic)

Speaking of crashing, those wanting a more realistic, physics-driven rendition of Burnout's car crashes should try out Wreckfest. Developed by Bugbear, this realistic demolition derby game hits all the right spots when it comes to crunching metal bodies on tight-knit tracks across a healthy variety of modes to partake in. The early access sequel is also on sale during Steam Racing Fest 2025 at a lower 20% off price tag.

Read More: 5 best racing games for mobile in 2025

