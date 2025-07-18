5 best racing games for mobile in 2025

Many smarphone players have been on the lookout for the best racing games for mobile in 2025. The craze for racing games has grown, especially after Asphalt Legends Unite's launch last year. However, there are very few mobile racing games in the market that can give fans a run for their time and money. Besides, it is almost impossible for players to try all the racing games to find the ones they like.Therefore, this article tries to find the best racing games for mobile in 2025, to make it easier for readers to find titles that truly suit their preferences. Read on to explore more.Asphalt Legends Unite and four of the best racing games for mobile in 20251) Grid AutosportGrid Autosport is one of the best mobile racing games of all time. Released back in 2014, it has been providing the perfect blend of simulation and arcade racing to players for more than a decade. Players enter as professional racers, building a career in the racing world.Grid Autosport has been catering to racing fans for more than a decade (Image via Feral Interactive)Also read: Best games if you liked Pokemon GoPorted to mobile by Feral Interactive, the game features different types of race tracks, hundreds of racing cars, and a lot more. However, the best feature of this game is the unique rewind feature that helps players correct their mistakes by rewinding the last few seconds.2) Asphalt Legends UniteAsphalt Legends Unite stands as one of the best arcade racing games for mobile in 2025. Arriving on mobile devices in mid-July 2024, this title brings robust cross-platform multiplayer and an innovative co-op mode to help players experience the new-age racing.Also read: Best trending games in Apple App StoreThere are over 200 cars from popular manufacturers like Porsche, Ferrari, and more, each boasting incredibly detailed designs in the garage. Players can customize their vehicles in the garage. They can also race their friends or others, thanks to the immersive multiplayer cross-platform game mode.3) Disney SpeedstormDisney Speedstorm is also one of the best racing games for mobile in 2025, and it allows players to play with their favorite Disney characters. They can pick up power-ups to boost their vehicle's speed, and even weapons to interrupt others in this arcade kart racer title.Also read: Best iOS games to try in January 2025Different Disney characters also have varied skills that can help them finish first. However, since the speed of your vehicle depends on your character's level, you must stay aware of the meta to pick the best characters to level up. There is also a multiplayer mode, where all players play with Level 30 characters. This makes the competition a little fairer.4) Road Redemption MobileSimilar to Road Rash that many used to play on their PC during the 90s, Road Redemption Mobile is a great pick for the best racing games for mobile in 2025. The roguelike combat racing title challenges players to complete missions while driving through different US roads on their motorcycles.Road Redemption can be the perfect title for Road Rash fans (Image via Pixel Dash Studios)Also read: Best games like Solo Leveling AriseHowever, unlike other racing games where winning is the ultimate goal, this one assigns you missions to throw competitors into oncoming traffic, kill them with a sword, and more. You can earn XP from clearing these jobs, which can help you upgrade your character to improve your chances of winning.5) Real Racing 3Just like Asphalt Legends Unite, Real Racing 3 also gives you a chance to drive cars from top manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Powered by the advanced Mint 3 Engine, this game helps you take on the worldwide motorsports, including F1.Real Racing 3 is one of the best racing games for mobile in 2025 (Image via EA Sports)The game features over 40 officially licensed circuits at 20 real-world locations, and over 300 meticulously detailed cars from different manufacturers. You can also enjoy the game with your friends or with racers worldwide, thanks to the cross-platform multiplayer feature.