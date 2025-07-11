5 mobile games to play if you like Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has redefined gaming on the go with a perfect mix of Augmented Reality, social interaction, and exploration. It has captivated millions of gamers with its unique gaming experience since 2016. Very few games have successfully implemented these gameplay aspects, making it harder for players to find titles like Pokemon Go, even after almost a decade.

If you're looking for a game to capture the same spirit of adventure, the satisfaction of territory control, or need motivation to explore your surroundings, this article will discuss some highly popular mobile games that are like Pokemon Go.

The best mobile games like Pokemon GO

1) Ghostbusters World

Ghostbusters World transports you to the Ghostbusters universe, where you can roam the neighbourhood to catch CGI ghosts. The goal is to roam in your neighbourhood to track down areas where you might find in-game characters. Instead of Pokemon, you have to capture ghosts.

The game also uses the same basic technology of Augmented Reality as Niantic's title. There's also a story mode created by the writers of the Ghostbusters comics, giving you a chance to save the world.

2) Ingress Prime

Developed by Niantic, Ingress Prime provides the same core gaming experience as Pokemon GO. In fact, the latter has imported most of its map and landmark data from this game. Ingress Prime also shows a map of your surroundings, and you have to roam around in your locality to explore the map.

Ingress Prime offers a Pokemon GO-like gameplay experience (Image via Niantic Spatial Inc.)

According to the game's story, the Enlightened class has discovered an alien energy source and is using it to control how we think. The Resistance class is trying to stop it from happening. Ingress Prime, even with a limited gameplay, offers you the fun of taking part in a real-world sci-fi struggle.

The map-based gameplay is amazing, and the Landmark Interaction is almost like Pokestop interactions. Ingress Prime provides a story-driven, team-based gameplay that appeals to many AR fans.

3) Pikmin Bloom

Developed by Niantic, Pikmin Bloom is perfect for casual gamers who enjoy walking and collecting different creatures. Collect Pikmin and grow flowers while exploring the environment. Just like Pokemon GO, the in-game map is based on the player's surroundings, and they must move to different locations to collect Pikmin.

Make every step count with Pikmin Bloom (Image via Niantic, Inc.)

Collect and grow the different Pikmin species and send them on an adventure to find new items. The game provides a fun outdoor activity with walking rewards. You can also count your steps and track your milestone progress.

4) Jurassic World Alive

Jurassic World Alive is the perfect creature-collecting game for dinosaur fans. You can roam around in your area to find and collect dinosaurs as well as create new hybrid species to build the strongest team of these creatures. Its AR mode helps you track dinosaurs in your locality; you can also fight other players in real time.

Just like Pokemon GO, you can explore real-world locations to find dinosaurs, create new hybrid species within your collection by collecting DNA. You can engage in real-time PvP battles and earn Daily and Weekly missions for some extra rewards.

5) Geocaching

Geocaching gives a treasure-hunting experience in real life. You will have to use GPS to find hidden caches placed by other users. While some of these treasures contain physical rewards, others contain a digital log to record your discoveries. This is the perfect blend of a scavenger hunt and a mobile game.

Geocaching is the perfect blend between a real-life scavenger hunt and a mobile game (Image via Geocaching)

There are over three million Geocachers worldwide. With such a huge fanbase, this game provides plenty of community-driven challenges and hidden treasures. The title is perfect for both outdoor exploration and adventure.

