The list of the top trending games in Apple App Store in 2025 has a mix of sports, strategy, action, and more. From evergreen classics like Subway Surfers and Roblox to action-packed battle royales like PUBG, the trending list reflects the current taste of iOS gamers. Each of these titles has earned its spot in the list with its engaging gameplay and strong community battles.

This article lists 10 trending games in Apple App Store in 2025. Read on to explore more about the most searched iOS titles in the App Store this year.

Roblox, Temple Run, and eight other trending games in Apple App Store in 2025

While the list of trending games in Apple App Store in 2025 includes picks from different genres, some of the most celebrated games in the mobile gaming community are present here.

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is among the most popular mobile titles currently available on the App Store (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft, the 3D sandbox video game by Mojang Studios, provides a virtually infinite world where players can explore, build, and create objects with blocky 3D items that represent dirt, stone, and wood.

You can play with friends, build cities, and create your farm from the ground up. You can play with friends, and you can also participate in the Creative Mode where you can build with unlimited resources. Other game modes, like Survival Mode, allow players to craft tools and experience intense battles.

2) Roblox

Roblox is among the trending games in Apple App Store in 2025 (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox is another title that allows players to create anything they can imagine. Developed by Roblox Corporation, this title allows players to both play and create games. Over the years, the Roblox community has created millions of games (referred to as 'experiences') that players can enjoy with their in-game friends.

Whether you want to face rivals worldwide or spend a good time with friends online, Roblox is a great pick to spend your leisure time. Besides, the game also has cross-platform support, so that players can join their friends for a fun gaming session anytime they want.

3) Angry Birds 2

Angry Birds 2 carries the legacy of the classic Angry Birds title (Image via Rovio Entertainment)

Continuing the legacy of the original Angry Birds series, Angry Birds 2 is a popular free-to-play puzzle title, which is currently one of the most trending games in Apple App Store in 2025. The main goal is to fire the angry birds with a slingshot towards the piggies' towers to break those buildings and save the eggs.

Developed by Rovio Entertainment, Angry Birds 2 lets players choose their birds from a deck before each shot. Since each of these birds has unique abilities, this addS a strategic layer to the title.

4) Hill Climb Racing

Hill Climb Racing is one of the most popular titles in the game (Image via Fingersoft)

The physics-based driving game is among the best trending games in Apple App Store in 2025. Launched back in 2012, the game introduces Bill to players, who is on a journey to conquer the highest hill on the moon. Players play as Bill, driving through canyons and facing different challenges, in different hill-climbing adventures.

Developed by Fingersoft, this game allows players to navigate through hilly terrains in a 2D environment. They can perform stunts by managing the balance and acceleration of the vehicle, using only the gas and brake pedals. Players get to collect fuel and coins during their journey. While the fuel can help you progress further in the terrains, the coins are used to upgrade different parts of the vehicle.

5) PUBG Mobile

Krafton has brought the PUBG x Attack on Titan collab that attracts new players, making it one of the trending games in Apple App Store in 2025 (Image via Krafton)

Krafton's Players' Unknown Batteleground is one of the most acclaimed Battle Royale titles in the world. This game puts 100 players in a lobby, who are then airdropped on a map of their choosing. After landing, they have to find weapons and try to kill enemies. The last one standing wins.

You can team up with your friends, or you can enter the lobby alone and participate in engaging and highly intense battle royale matches. There are different maps and game modes, which offer different types of gameplay.

Besides, Krafton often offers certain collaborations, like the PUBG x Attack on Titan collaboration currently live in the game. Such events always attract new players, giving PUBG an ever-growing player base.

6) Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers is also one of the trending games in Apple App Store in 2025 (Image via Kiloo)

Subway Surfers, the vibrant, endless runner game by Kiloo, is turning 13 in 2025, and is still trending at number four in action games on the App Store. Players take the role of young graffiti artists, who, after getting caught creating graffiti on a metro railway, must run along the railway tracks to escape an inspector and his dog.

The gameplay involves a lot of swiping in different directions to avoid oncoming trains, and other barriers and obstacles. Players can collect coins and boosters like hoverboards, special boots, and jetpacks that can boost their earnings. They can run in 21 different destinations and earn up to 13 free characters.

7) eFootball

eFootball is among the trending games in Apple App Store in 2025 (Image via Konami)

Konami's eFootball (previously known as PES) is one of the best football (soccer) games, and it is also one of the trending games in in Apple App Store in 2025. The title offers a next-generation football gaming experience with enhanced graphics and realistic ball physics.

Fans can draw their favorite cards from different player packs that the developer introduces, using eFootball Coins, to get their favorite footballers to create their Dream Team. They can practice their skills in single-player mode against AI, and can enter the online PvP matches for more competitive gameplay.

8) Temple Run 2

Temple Run 2 brings new characters, new maps and more (Image via Imangi Studios)

Just like Subway Surfers, Temple Run 2 is also an endless runner game where players will navigate obstacles like ziplines, sharp turns, and jets of fire, trying to escape from the huge bear-like antagonist. The game features swiping and tilting controls to help players jump, slide, and turn left or right to avoid the obstacles.

In Temple Run 2, players get to run through lush green forests, fiery volcanoes, cliffs, and explore different worlds. You can get legendary characters with unique abilities that can help you set a new high score.

9) Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the most popular Supercell (Image via Supercell)

Launched back in 2012, Supercell's popular strategy title is also turning 13 this year, and yet, it is still ranking at number five in the list of the most trending strategy titles in Apple App Store in 2025. Join the game and build your village, attack other players' villages to earn loot, use the loot to improve your defensive buildings, and upgrade your troops to become the chief of one of the most formidable villages around.

You can create or join a clan with your friends to participate in clan wars. Win these wars to get better loot. Participate in other mini-spotlight events and different collaboration events for other rewards.

10) Chess - Play and Learn

Chess- Play and Learn helps you become a master of the title (Image via Chess.com)

Chess - Play and Learn is another of the most trending games in Apple App Store in 2025. Trending at number five in Board Games, the official app from Chess.com is perfect for both beginners and professionals of Chess. You can play against the computer or against other players online to make your chess skills sharper.

With over 150 million players around the world, this application helps you enjoy 3D chess. With over 500,000 tactical puzzles and different interactive lessons, this app is also perfect for players trying to improve their ratings.

These are, overall, the most trending games in Apple App Store in 2025. However, there are titles like Brawl Stars, Call of Duty Mobile, Clash Royale, Candy Crush Saga, etc., that deserve special mention. Find your preferred titles from the list, download them from the Apple App Store, and start playing today.

