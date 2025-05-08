Can you transform into a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8 Steampunk Frontier Mode?

PUBG Mobile is collaborating with Attack on Titan, and many are wondering if you can transform into a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8 Steampunk Frontier Mode. While players were always excited about in-game interactions with the beasts from the fantasy world, most dismissed the idea of transforming into a Titan when playing a battle royale title.

However, the patch notes made it clear that players will be able to turn into Titans. According to the notes, the contents of the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration are included in the Steampunk Frontier Mode. There is a new device in this mode that will help players transform into a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8 Steampunk Frontier Mode.

Read on to explore more about how to transform into a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8 Steampunk Frontier Mode.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Therefore, Indian fans should not download or install this title. However, fans from the region can enjoy BGMI, i.e., the Indian variant of PUBG.

A guide to transform into a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8 Steampunk Frontier Mode

The Steampunk Frontier Mode in PUBG Mobile 3.8 update brings plenty of devices from the Attack on Titan series in the BR title.

These include the mechanical grappling hooks that the members of the Scout Regiment (from the series) used in their battles against the Titans, the Utgard Castle, which recreates one of the scenes from the series where the Titans destroy the castle's towers, and more.

However, the players are most interested in learning if they can transform into a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8 Steampunk Frontier Mode, and how to do so. Check out the simple step-by-step guide on how to become a Titan in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1 : Enter a Lobby in the Steampunk Frontier Mode.

: Enter a Lobby in the Steampunk Frontier Mode. Step 2: Try to get the Titan Serum from loots.

Try to get the Titan Serum from loots. Step 3: Use the Titan Serum to turn into a Titan.

There are multiple benefits of turning into a Titan during the game. You will become bigger, gain high health and mobility, jump towards a target direction, deal damage upon landing, and more. The Titans are formidable opponents in close-range combat due to their size and ability to deal vast damage using melee attacks.

PUBG Mobile x AOT trailer showing players using Titan Serum to transform into a Titan (Image via Tencent Games)

According to the patch notes, it seems like there are two types of Titans you can turn into. The normal Titan Serum will turn you into a regular Titan, and the Attack Titan Serum can turn you into an Attack Titan, stronger than the regular ones.

The Steampunk Frontier Mode began on May 7, 2025, and will run until July 6, 2025. This mode will only be available in the Ranked and Unranked matches of Erangle, Livik, and Rondo Maps during this time. Use the Titan Serum to transform into a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.

The developer has also promised the launch of a new Rondo Map-exclusive vehicle in the game called the Pillar UAZ. This well-built vehicle provides safety from enemy bullets while travelling. Find out more about the new vehicle and other best features of this update from our previous article.

