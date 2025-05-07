Steampunk Frontier mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update: Themed areas, Attack on Titan items, and more

The Steampunk Frontier mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update highlights the game's latest collaboration with Attack on Titan, a popular anime series. From May 7, 2025, to July 6, 2025, players can traverse the themed areas and kill large-sized monsters with special ODM Gear and other key instruments. They can soar in the sky and transform into Titans (from the anime series) to destroy the opponent team with massive force.

This article describes crucial details of the Steampunk Frontier mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players in this region should instead opt for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an Indian exclusive and legal variant.

Themed areas in Steampunk Frontier mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update

Attack Titan (Image via Tencent Games)

The Steampunk Frontier mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update transforms some familiar in-game battlegrounds into anime-exclusive zones:

Aetherholm serves as the central hub, a sprawling train station with recreational areas and loot opportunities. Players can summon trains loaded with Aethercore Containers, where gold containers offer higher-tier supplies than their blue counterparts. The main station building hides a secret room inside the clock tower, accessible via an elevator.

Cargo Hub is a cargo transit station with connected urban areas and operational tracks for swift movement between sections.

Utgard Castle recreates a memorable scene from Attack on Titan. Here, players will witness Titan attacks destroying towers to add thrill to the combat.

Hot Air Balloons serve as aerial observation points placed along railways and remote areas, enabling players to ascend and glide across the skies.

Other notable locations include Train Platforms in rural settings, a Rollercoaster Checkpoint for leisure rides and photos, and various scattered mini-areas enhancing the steampunk atmosphere.

Attack on Titan items in Steampunk Frontier mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update

ODM Gear can be found on the ground, in crates, or purchased at shops. Equipped players can fire grapples, retract cables using gas, and slice enemies mid-air with attached blades. Gas consumption requires monitoring, with gas cylinders available to replenish supplies.

Titan Serums let players temporarily transform into Titans, granting boosted health and agility. Titans can leap to designated areas, cause shockwave damage upon landing, and use melee attacks to devastate nearby enemies.

An enhanced version, the Attack Titan Serum, transforms players into a more powerful Titan, increasing both offensive and defensive stats.

Steam Gliders replace standard gliders for enhanced maneuverability at high altitudes in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update's new Steampunk Frontier mode.

Players can earn Steam Coins by riding trains and spend them to obtain essential supplies and buffs from Clockwork Attendants and Clockwork Merchants.

Gameplay mechanics in Steampunk Frontier mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update

Steam train (Image via Tencent Games)

The Steampunk Frontier mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update introduces several new gameplay systems, including moving vehicles and interactive traders. Here are the relevant details:

Giant Steam Trains are central to the mode, with two types running on preset routes. The Epoch Cargo Train stops at Aetherholm, carrying two Aethercore Containers. The blue container is unloaded upon arrival, while the gold one is dropped at subsequent stops. Meanwhile, the Express Train makes stops at Cargo Hubs and Train Platforms, featuring a Mechanical Cache inside the Driver’s Cab packed with valuable loot.

Clockwork Attendants stationed on trains and in Aetherholm sell drinks in exchange for Steam Coins. These consumables restore health and energy while offering temporary buffs.

Clockwork Merchants at train stations in Aetherholm and Cargo Hubs trade supplies for coins, offering players vital resources mid-match.

The Lucky Cog Machine allows players to gamble coins for randomized loot, while Wooden Crates scattered throughout the map can be broken for cover or additional supplies.

