PUBG Mobile 3.8 update APK download link

The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update is live, introducing the latest Steampunk Frontier-themed mode and a crossover with Attack on Titan, a popular anime series. From May 7 to July 6, players can indulge in unique adventures across Erangel, Livik, and Rondo in both ranked and unranked matches. However, they must update the existing version of the game on their mobile device to unlock these features.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players in this region should opt for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an Indian exclusive and legal variant.
Method to download PUBG Mobile 3.8 update
Here are the required steps:
- Scan the above QR code or click on this link to head to the update page on the Google Play Store or App Store.
- Select the Update button below the game's title and wait for some time.
Once updated, players can access the new content on their mobile device. Note that a few of the gamers might face issues when downloading the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update. They should restart their mobile and retry the steps with high-speed internet, as this might resolve their issue.
Details of the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update
The new themed mode introduced in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update brings fresh areas like Aetherholm, a large train station where players can summon trains carrying valuable loot, including rare Aethercore Containers.
Hotspots like Cargo Hub, Utgard Castle, and Rollercoaster Checkpoints add variety, with Titan attacks demolishing structures in key areas. Players can glide mid-air using Hot Air Balloons or board steam-powered trains to traverse the map.
Iconic Attack on Titan items like ODM Gear and Titan Serum improve the gaming experience. The ODM Gear allows players to soar through the skies using grappling hooks and gas cylinders, while the Titan Serum transforms players into titans with enhanced health and melee abilities.
A special Attack Titan Serum further boosts power. Additionally, Steam Gliders replace regular gliders when descending from high points.
Furthermore, new mechanics such as the giant steam trains like the Epoch Cargo Train and Express Train are introduced, carrying loot between stations. Meanwhile, players can also spend Steam Coins earned during matches at Clockwork Merchants and Attendants for supplies and buffs.
Classic Mode also sees several updates: a Portable Med Pack for team healing, a Sticky Bomb with wide-range explosive damage, a Spare Tire to repair vehicles, and a new Pillar UAZ exclusive to Rondo. Players can now fire one-handed weapons while riding motorcycles.
Lastly, in the Arena Mode, a new 1v1 Arena allows players to challenge friends with custom loadouts, alongside the new JS9 SMG gun.
