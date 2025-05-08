5 best PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features

Tencent Games recently announced the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features. Fans are excited to know that the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration event arrives with this patch. It also brings features like interactive NPC characters, new overhead bridges, vehicles, a new game mode, and more.
We discuss five of the best PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Therefore, Indian fans should not download or install this title. However, fans from the region can enjoy BGMI, i.e., the Indian variant of PUBG.
Steampunk Mode and four other best PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features
Steampunk Mode brings new themed areas, and you can fight enemies in railway stations with elevators, train platforms, and more. Check out more details about the new mode and other features in the next few segments of this article.
1) Steampunk Mode
This is one of the best PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features. The contents of the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration will be available in this mode.
This mode will be available in all Ranked and Unranked matches that will occur in the Erangle, Livik, and Rondo maps between May 7 and July 6, 2025. There are different themed areas called the Cargo Hub (a cargo transit station), Aetherholm (a centralized train station with different recreational facilities), Utgard Castle (a recreation of a scene from Attack on Titan), and more.
There are also themed items like ODM gears, i.e., the gears scouts used in the series, and Titan Serum, i.e., a special serum that can help you turn into a Titan.
2) Metro Royale Chapter 26
A new season of Metro Royale is here, and it will be live between May 9 and July 6, 2025. The Metro Royale Chapter 26 brings new Clockwork Merchants, a robotic device with which you can trade to get valuable sellable items. However, make sure the merchant isn't broken or damaged before trading, because a broken merchant won't give you anything.
According to the official patch notes of this update, the developer has added a portable Military Server you can hack into to get important intel. Such inclusions have turned the new chapter of Metro Royale into one of the most adored features of the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.
3) New gameplay of the WoW updates
Certain new gameplay aspects hahve been added to turn the WoW updates into one of the best PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features. The elimination skillfest gameplay helps players gain amazing skills through elimination streaks. This can make players powerful enough to change the course of the matches.
There is also a new Battle Blitz Gameplay. i.e., a large-scale battle simulation, which lets players choose their preferred role in a team. They must occupy certain bases to secure victory for their teams.
With the five new skills (Fixed Air Raid, Incendiary Bomb, Summon Defense Tower, Summon Vehicles, and Scout Survey), the WoW gameplay will become more engaging.
4) New Vehicles
The 3.8 update brings certain changes to the vehicles to make the vehicle combat event more intense. A new vehicle called the Pillar UAZ will be introduced. Only available in the Rondo Map, this vehicle doesn't allow passengers to shoot while boarding. However, the vehicle is equipped with sturdy tires and window guards and can withstand heavy damage.
According to the patch notes, it's been promised that players will now be able to shoot while driving a motorcycle. This is one of the best PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features, promoting high-speed combat in intense situations. The new Steampunk Mode also allows players to travel using hot air balloons.
5) Interactive NPCs and Items
The developer also brings new Interactive NPCs to give players a memorable experience. We've discussed Clockwork Merchants and how you can trade items with them to acquire better assets before charging into the battlefield. But there are also Clockwork Attendants who can help you get a heal boost before every battle.
We will also see the arrival of Lucky Cog Machines, where you can try your luck to earn better loot, which can help you boost your in-game progress.
These are some of the best PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features players can enjoy. Check out our article for the download size and download links for this update.