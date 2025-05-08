How to download PUBG Mobile 3.8 update on Android and iOS devices

Mobile players across the world have been eagerly waiting to download PUBG Mobile 3.8 update on their Android and iOS devices. The new version takes players to the land of Titans as PUBG Mobile celebrates the collaboration with the popular Manga, Attack on Titan. The new Steampunk Frontier mode and the Metro Royale Chapter 26 are other highlights of this update.

This article will guide you to learn about the various steps needed to successfully download and play the 3.8 version.

Note: PUBG Mobile has remained banned in India since 2020. Hence, Indian players must not download the title. Instead, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the 3.8 version is expected to arrive in mid-May 2025.

Step-by-step process to download PUBG Mobile 3.8 update on your Android devices

Krafton and Level Infinite have already announced the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for worldwide users. The update has already been released for global users based on the announcement.

Here's a look at the step-by-step process of how you can download PUBG Mobile 3.8 update on your Android devices:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store and enter your query for PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: Various search results will pop up. Choose the original app (usually the one that appears at first) and tap on Update. This will initiate the 3.8 version's installation on your Android device.

Step 3: Restart the updated title and enjoy the Steampunk Frontier version's features.

You can also use the 3.8 update APK file link (available on the official PUBG Mobile website) to update the BR title. The APK file link can be found after you tap the download button. Once you tap on it, you will be redirected to the Google Play Store, from where you can update PUBG Mobile to its 3.8 version.

Step-by-step process to download PUBG Mobile 3.8 update on your iOS devices

To install the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update and enjoy its content on your iOS devices, follow the step-by-step process mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the App Store and search for PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: Once the app is found, click on the Update button. This will initiate the download process for the 3.8 version.

Step 3: Restart the app and enjoy the Steampunk Frontier mode and other exciting features.

Furthermore, you can also download PUBG Mobile 3.8 update if you're using an emulator. However, you must pre-install a reliable Android emulator (like BlueStacks) on your PC.

