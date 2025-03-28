The seventh anniversary celebration continues as Krafton and Level Infinite joined hands to introduce the PUBG Mobile April Fools' update. It is the second part of the ongoing version 3.7 and comes with multiple new features, days before April Fools' Day. The new features are interactive and fun to use, providing you with an enhanced gaming experience.

Ad

This article covers all the new features as you dive into the virtual battlegrounds of the Golden Dynasty mode.

Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2024. Hence, it is recommended that Indian gamers refrain from downloading the game. Instead, they can try Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the same April Fools' update is expected to arrive soon.

What new features are introduced in the PUBG Mobile April Fools' update?

The PUBG Mobile April Fools' update was introduced on March 28, 2025. Multiple new features — Hand Sight, Rocket Pillow, and Shawarma — have been added to the title.

Ad

Trending

All new PUBG Mobile April Fools' update features (Image via Krafton)

Hand Sight

Ad

Found in the Golden Dynasty mode maps, the Hand Sight is ergonomically designed with emotive interactions. It is the first of its kind to be introduced in PUBG Mobile.

You can use the Hand Sight on any gun and choose between a 1x or 4x scope. While Hand Sight is fun to use for seasoned players, this might be a bit tricky for beginners who might find it difficult to adjust the interactive scope.

Ad

Also Read: PUBG Mobile x BabyMonster collab event: Everything you need to know.

Rocket Pillow

A new fun melee launch weapon, the Rocket Pillow, has been added to the PUBG Mobile April Fools' update. While aiming at the enemy, you must select the Rocket Pillow (available in the melee section). Then, press and hold the weapon to launch it at the enemy. This will disbalance the enemy, giving you a clear shot to knock them out.

Ad

You can also use the Rocket Pillow on your teammates for fun. However, they will not take any damage from the charged pillow.

Shawarma

Shawarma is the latest energy booster to be introduced in PUBG Mobile. You can find it in your backpack to gain more energy during combat.

However, you must make Shawarma from the in-game events to use it on the battlefields. Three time-limited (10 seconds, 15 seconds, and 30 seconds) Shawarmas can be equipped in matches. The longer it takes to cook, the more energy it provides after consumption.

Ad

The PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collaboration is also live in the title. The collaboration event brings along plenty of new cosmetics that include upgradable gun skins, vehicle skins, buddy, and more. It blends with the PUBG Mobile April Fools' update to provide an immersive Battle Royale experience.

Check out other stories on PUBG Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback