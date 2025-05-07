PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for all regions explored

Krafton and Level Infinite have revealed the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for players worldwide. The 3.8 version's release will witness the introduction of several new features, including the Steampunk Frontier mode. Other features based on the Attack on Titan collaboration have also become the main highlights of the May 2025 update.

This article will highlight the release date and timings for the 3.8 version so that you can easily download it and experience the AOT theme with your in-game friends.

Note: PUBG Mobile has remained banned in India since 2020. Hence, Indian players should not download or play the title. Instead, they can enjoy the content of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the update will go live later this month.

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for Android and iOS devices announced

A few hours ago, Error from PUBG Mobile took to the title's official Discord server (Patch Notes section) to announce the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings

The update has already started to roll out for Android and iOS users. However, all global users will get the update on their Android and iOS devices by May 8, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+0). Based on your location and device, the time will vary.

Listed below are the announced PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release dates and timings for all major regions around the globe:

Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings on Google Play Store in UTC (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Vietnam - 30%: May 7, 2025, at 2 pm | 70%: May 7, 2025, at 4 pm | 100%: May 7, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT)

- 30%: May 7, 2025, at 2 pm | 70%: May 7, 2025, at 4 pm | 100%: May 7, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT) Korea, Japan - 100%: May 8, 2025, am (KST)

- 100%: May 8, 2025, am (KST) Taiwan - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (TST)

- 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (TST) Globally - 30%: May 8, 2025, at 1:30 am | 50%: May 8, 2025, at 4 am | 100%: May 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)

App Store

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for iOS users in UTC (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Vietnam - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT)

- 100%: May 8, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT) Korea/Japan - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (KST)

- 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (KST) Taiwan - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (TST)

- 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (TST) Globally - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)

Samsung Galaxy Store

Korea/Japan - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11:30 am (KST)

- 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11:30 am (KST) Globally - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Amazon Appstore

100%: May 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Huawei AppGallery

100%: May 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Official website & third-party stores

100%: May 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)

The Golden Dynasty-themed mode had a roaring success in the 3.7 version. However, the newly introduced Steampunk Frontier version is expected to be more successful. Many Attack on Titan enthusiasts are also expected to log into the new version to try out the collaboration features.

