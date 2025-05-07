  • home icon
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for all regions explored

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 07, 2025 21:09 IST
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings have been announced for gamers (Image via Krafton)
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings have been announced (Image via Krafton)

Krafton and Level Infinite have revealed the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for players worldwide. The 3.8 version's release will witness the introduction of several new features, including the Steampunk Frontier mode. Other features based on the Attack on Titan collaboration have also become the main highlights of the May 2025 update.

This article will highlight the release date and timings for the 3.8 version so that you can easily download it and experience the AOT theme with your in-game friends.

Note: PUBG Mobile has remained banned in India since 2020. Hence, Indian players should not download or play the title. Instead, they can enjoy the content of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the update will go live later this month.

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for Android and iOS devices announced

A few hours ago, Error from PUBG Mobile took to the title's official Discord server (Patch Notes section) to announce the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings

The update has already started to roll out for Android and iOS users. However, all global users will get the update on their Android and iOS devices by May 8, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+0). Based on your location and device, the time will vary.

Listed below are the announced PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release dates and timings for all major regions around the globe:

Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings on Google Play Store in UTC (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings on Google Play Store in UTC (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)
  • Vietnam - 30%: May 7, 2025, at 2 pm | 70%: May 7, 2025, at 4 pm | 100%: May 7, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT)
  • Korea, Japan - 100%: May 8, 2025, am (KST)
  • Taiwan - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (TST)
  • Globally - 30%: May 8, 2025, at 1:30 am | 50%: May 8, 2025, at 4 am | 100%: May 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)
App Store

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for iOS users in UTC (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for iOS users in UTC (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)
  • Vietnam - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT)
  • Korea/Japan - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (KST)
  • Taiwan - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11 am (TST)
  • Globally - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)
Samsung Galaxy Store

  • Korea/Japan - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 11:30 am (KST)
  • Globally - 100%: May 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Amazon Appstore

  • 100%: May 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Huawei AppGallery

  • 100%: May 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Official website & third-party stores

  • 100%: May 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)

The Golden Dynasty-themed mode had a roaring success in the 3.7 version. However, the newly introduced Steampunk Frontier version is expected to be more successful. Many Attack on Titan enthusiasts are also expected to log into the new version to try out the collaboration features.

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

